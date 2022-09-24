 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska's first state licensed casino opens

Nebraska's first state-licensed casino opened its doors Saturday, marking the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln. Dozens lined up outside of the casino at Lincoln Race Course Saturday morning, waiting for the doors to open to the public at 10 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., just under 150 were inside the the 850-capacity building, but more people are still arriving.

Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory officially pulled the casino's first slot machine at 9:30 a.m.

WarHorse Casino at the Lincoln Race Course is scheduled to open this weekend.
Reach the writer at (402) 473-2657 or lpenington@journalstar.com

On Twitter @L_Penington.

News intern

Lauren Penington, a Colorado native and current junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, reports on breaking news and feature stories as a news intern for the Journal Star.

Husker News