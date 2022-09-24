Nebraska's first state licensed casino opens

Nebraska's first state-licensed casino opened its doors Saturday, marking the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln. Dozens lined up outside of the casino at Lincoln Race Course Saturday morning, waiting for the doors to open to the public at 10 a.m.

As of 10:45 a.m., just under 150 were inside the the 850-capacity building, but more people are still arriving.

Tribal Elder and member of the Nebraska Winnebago Tribe's Tribal Council Ken Mallory officially pulled the casino's first slot machine at 9:30 a.m.

Our reporter Lauren Penington is at Warhorse's grand opening, scroll down for a stream of live updates