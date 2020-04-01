You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska's fifth death from COVID-19 reported
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

The state's fifth death from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

The woman was a Madison County resident in her 70s with underlying conditions, according to the release.

“We extend our sympathy to the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “As we see COVID-19 cases increase in Nebraska, we will see more severe illness and sadly, more deaths.”

