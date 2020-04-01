Nebraska's fifth death from COVID-19 reported

The state's fifth death from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The woman was a Madison County resident in her 70s with underlying conditions, according to the release.

“We extend our sympathy to the family,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer and director of public health for DHHS. “As we see COVID-19 cases increase in Nebraska, we will see more severe illness and sadly, more deaths.”

