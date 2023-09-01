Months after Nebraska's Legislature passed a bill allowing most residents older than 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit, the new law will take effect across the state Saturday — with numerous exceptions, particularly in Lincoln.

Sponsored and championed by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the bill, which becomes law Saturday, will invalidate any local ordinances limiting Nebraskans' ability to own, possess, store, transport, sell or transfer firearms.

Nebraskans previously had to pass a criminal background check, pay a $100 fee and take an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class to acquire a concealed carry permit.

While the law nullifies many of the city's gun-related ordinances — including the short-lived city code that, for the past four years, has required residents who keep firearms in their vehicles to store them out of sight with the doors locked — it does allow property owners to prohibit concealed carrying on the grounds they control.

That provision paved the way for Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to sign an executive order Friday mitigating the bill's impact on city property. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert issued a similar order earlier this week. Combined, the two orders prohibit weapons from being carried onto city property in Nebraska's two largest cities.

In a new release Friday, city officials in Lincoln said Gaylor Baird's executive order ensures weapons remain prohibited in city buildings, at public libraries and in parks.

Gaylor Baird's executive order mirrors a resolution passed this month by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission banning a host of weapons — not just firearms — from property under control of the commission.

Weapons barred from public buildings include guns, Tasers, knives with blades longer than 3.5 inches, any devices that fire propelled objects by a spring mechanisms or compressed gasses, among other prohibited items "intended or likely to cause death or serious bodily injury."

The West Haymarket Joint Public Agency, the government body made up of city and University of Nebraska officials that oversees Pinnacle Bank Arena, also passed a resolution this month prohibiting patrons from possessing weapons on the agency's property.

And state law still bars gun owners from carrying firearms into law enforcement offices, jails and prisons, courthouses, polling places on election days and meeting places for any public governing bodies — including the Legislature.

State law also bars firearms inside banks, at pro or semi-pro sporting events, public and private schools and school sporting events, public and private college and university campuses, churches, hospitals and political rallies or fundraisers.

Nebraskans also can't carry guns into bars, liquor stores or any other business that generates more than half of its income from the sale of alcohol.

Brewer's bill — which passed this year after roughly six years of work by the senator who repeatedly tried and failed to push through similar legislation after taking office in 2017 — also bars residents from carrying concealed guns while or immediately after consuming drugs or alcohol.

Carrying a concealed weapon onto a premises where such weapons are banned or while consuming drugs or alcohol would a Class III misdemeanor for a first offense and a Class I misdemeanor for any or subsequent violation.

The bill's many caveats don't apply to law enforcement officials and, in some instances, private security workers who might carry a concealed weapon while working at a bank or venue, for instance.

Though the new law eliminates the previous requirement that concealed handgun carriers participate in training, it does add new responsibilities for gun toters.

Anyone carrying a concealed weapon in the state must also carry with them personal identification — such as a driver's license, a state or military ID card or a passport — and must provide such identification when asked by police or emergency service providers.

Those carrying a handgun must also immediately notify law enforcement officers or other first responders that they're in possession of a concealed firearm upon contact with authorities, such as during a traffic stop.

In those instances, first responders are allowed to secure the gun or ask the carrier to safely store the gun for the duration of their contract with police or emergency personnel.

Failing to carry an ID while carrying a concealed handgun would be a misdemeanor under the new law, regardless of how many times a defendant committed the violation.

But failing to notify a first responder of the existence of a concealed weapon would be a class III misdemeanor for a first offense, a class I misdemeanor for a second offense, and a class IV felony for additional violations.

Failing to comply with a law enforcement directive to temporarily turn over or secure a concealed weapon during a traffic stop or other contact would be a class 1 misdemeanor regardless of the frequency of offenses.

The law also amended Nebraska's criminal statute that once barred non-permit-holders from carrying any "deadly weapon," which includes but isn't limited to guns, knives and brass knuckles. The statute now applies to minors or "prohibited" people, who are most often barred from carrying weapons due to prior felony convictions.

Brewer's bill also created a new criminal offense: carrying a firearm or destructive device during the commission of a "dangerous misdemeanor." Among dangerous misdemeanors as defined by the law include stalking, domestic assault, theft by shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Violating that newly defined statute will be a class I misdemeanor for a first or second offense and class IV felony for any third or subsequent offense.

Possession of a firearm — concealed or not — during the commission of a felony is a class II felony.

The law's preemption of local gun ordinances drew opposition from city and police leaders in Lincoln and Omaha, who said removing local control over regulating firearms could jeopardize public safety and put law enforcement officers in danger.

"The most important factor in making these decisions should be public safety and the men and women who serve our community," Lincoln's then-Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the day the bill passed in a statement, in which she expressed disappointment in the Legislature's decision.

By Friday, police officials had turned their focus to helping residents navigate the changing landscape of the city's gun laws.

Lincoln Police Department Capt. Todd Kocian urged current and future gun owners who intend to carry concealed weapons to take some sort of firearm training course before doing so — a step that state law used to require.

"There's a lot of different types of handguns and various firearms out there on the market that are available, and although they might appear to all be similar or the same, there are some subtle differences in their operation," said Kocian, who serves as a spokesman for the Police Department.

He also urged gun owners to review all of the state's gun laws impacted by Saturday's change to ensure compliance.

City Attorney Yohance Christie, who in April said the city would "have to think carefully about" how to legislate the movement of guns locally, declined an interview request this week.

