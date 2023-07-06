Several hundred pounds of unused fireworks were turned in on Wednesday after a stormy Fourth of July might have prevented some people from shooting them off.

For at least the fifth year, the Bureau of Fire Prevention hosted a drop-off center at Oak Lake Park for unexploded fireworks. The event paired with a volunteer cleanup at the park after Monday’s Uncle Sam Jam celebration.

Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said there was a constant stream of cars — more than 50 during a 2½-hour stretch — turning in unexploded fireworks that filled an 8-foot-long trailer.

“Some were wet, some were not,” he said.

After nearly 2 inches rained down on Independence Day revelers during the evening hours Tuesday, Moody said it’s likely some people were looking for a way to turn in the stuff they didn’t have a chance to ignite — like the four young guys who showed up with brand-new fireworks likely bought in the last few days, he said.

But there were others making it the busiest year yet. “We got a lot of people saying ‘these have been in my basement for 20 years’,” he said.

In addition to a couple dozen illegal M-80s, Moody said they also collected a lot of ammunition and an inert hand grenade.

The bureau will incinerate the residential fireworks and blow up the commercial ones.

“That’s the safest way to do it,” he said.

Photos: Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, 2023