Several hundred pounds of unused fireworks were turned in on Wednesday after a stormy Fourth of July might have prevented some people from shooting them off.
For at least the fifth year, the Bureau of Fire Prevention hosted a drop-off center at Oak Lake Park for unexploded fireworks. The event paired with a volunteer cleanup at the park after Monday’s Uncle Sam Jam celebration.
Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said there was a constant stream of cars — more than 50 during a 2½-hour stretch — turning in unexploded fireworks that filled an 8-foot-long trailer.
“Some were wet, some were not,” he said.
After nearly 2 inches rained down on Independence Day revelers during the evening hours Tuesday, Moody said it’s likely some people were looking for a way to turn in the stuff they didn’t have a chance to ignite — like the four young guys who showed up with brand-new fireworks likely bought in the last few days, he said.
But there were others making it the busiest year yet. “We got a lot of people saying ‘these have been in my basement for 20 years’,” he said.
In addition to a couple dozen illegal M-80s, Moody said they also collected a lot of ammunition and an inert hand grenade.
The bureau will incinerate the residential fireworks and blow up the commercial ones.
“That’s the safest way to do it,” he said.
Photos: Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, 2023
Dancers from the Grupo Folkorica Sangre Azteca dance in the grand parade during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration a, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A drummer from the Wilber-Clatonia Czech Alumni Band plays as they ride a parade float during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Wilber Czech Prince Brecken Niemeyer, Czech Queen Carly Rains, and princess Lena Fritz wave from a parade float during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Riding on the back of the St Thomas Aquinas KOFC float, a young person has their vision obscured while tossing candy during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A member of the Farmer’s Cooperative waves as they drive their tractor in the grand parade during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
American flags fly in front of the Seward County courthouse during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ximena Machuca laughs as she rides on a chair swing during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of Seward Veterans of Foreign Wars march down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Jeff Tuttle of Lincoln rides with his daughter Emma down the fun slide during during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kids in the best decorated bike contest ride past a tractor show during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Issac Franklin steadies the hose while Cody Nagel (from left) focuses his stream on the bucket during a firemans waterfight during the 155th annual fourth of July in the Fourth of July capitol of Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The firefighter water fight takes place in the morning
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Issac Franklin (left) steadies the hose while Cody Nagel focuses his stream on the bucket during a firefighters' water fight during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Garland Fire and Rescue firefighters Nick Glass and James Pliefke compete in the annual firefighters' water fight
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A miniature donut dish called the Glitzy Cowgirl, created by Oakland's BarnBites, come with a small American flag during the 155th annual fourth of July in the Fourth of July capitol of Nebraska, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Gretna's Addie Kock wears pinwheels in her hair during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Ceresco native Kevin Olson checks out a Corvette with a custom paint job at the car show during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Judah Hoffman from Lincoln slides down an inflatable fun slide during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cooper Reed of Lincoln grills up some hotdogs, brats and hamburgers for a food truck during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Karen Kohtz of York (right) sits in the shade to watch the car show
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Visitors tour around Seward courthouse
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cole Hohman of garland refills his water cup from a leak in a fire hose ahead of the firefighter water fight
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Visitors tour around the Seward courthouse during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Heaver, Utah, native Chris York tosses his daughter Jade in the air dduring Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Garland and Goehner firefighters face off during a firefighters' water fight during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Paul Von Kampen and son Jameson flavor their shaved ice cones
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward native Lena Hughes tries to recover her bubble gum after her bubble popped during the bubble blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Julie Benes from Seward competes in the bubble gum blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Contestants compete in an apple pie eating contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Seward native Lena Hughes tries to recover her bubble gum
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo native Bridget Dobesh competes in a bubble gum blowing contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Cameron von Haute, 3, smiles at her mother after having her face painted
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wahoo native Bridget Dobesh competes in a bubble gum blowing contest during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of St Thomas Aquinas KOFC throw frisbees to the crowd during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A passenger with the Cornhusker Model A Ford Club waves out the window as they drive along south 6th st. during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Downtown in Seward.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln's LUXE Dance Academy cloggers perform in the bandshell during Seward's 155th annual celebration on Tuesday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A Higgins Boat is displayed Tuesday during Seward's Fourth of July celebration. It had recently completed a days-long trip from California to Seward, where it was dedicated in a ceremony at the Nebraska National Guard Museum.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
