Nebraskans head to Boat, Sport & Travel Show to prepare for summer

Now that the snow is mostly melted and the community has seen a dip in new COVID-19 cases, Nebraskans are looking forward to summer.

Hundreds of people attended the Boat, Sport & Travel Show at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday to look at boats, campers, golf carts and other outdoors items.

Children skipped between boats and campers with balloon swords and petted a camel wearing a black harness bedazzled with pink gems.

Though everybody wore a face covering, some said it felt almost normal.

"This is probably the first time we've really gotten out since COVID," Cynthia Wingert said. "It's refreshing, really, just because you can see people and interact."

The warm weather had potential buyers looking forward to the change of seasons, where they could enjoy the sunshine and not feel trapped inside their homes.

It wasn't so long ago that Lincoln had its second-coldest day ever, the topper to a winter that has seen above-average snowfall.

"I don't even try to start my truck (at) 20 below zero," Bud Dils said.

