Nebraskans head to Boat, Sport & Travel Show to prepare for summer

Now that the snow is mostly melted and the community has seen a dip in new COVID-19 cases, Nebraskans are looking forward to summer.
Hundreds of people attended the Boat, Sport & Travel Show at the Lancaster Event Center on Friday to look at boats, campers, golf carts and other outdoors items.
Children skipped between boats and campers with balloon swords and petted a camel wearing a black harness bedazzled with pink gems.
Though everybody wore a face covering, some said it felt almost normal.
"This is probably the first time we've really gotten out since COVID," Cynthia Wingert said. "It's refreshing, really, just because you can see people and interact."
The warm weather had potential buyers looking forward to the change of seasons, where they could enjoy the sunshine and not feel trapped inside their homes.
It wasn't so long ago that Lincoln had its second-coldest day ever, the topper to a winter that has seen above-average snowfall.
"I don't even try to start my truck (at) 20 below zero," Bud Dils said.
Alisha and Bud Dils said COVID-19 hasn't stopped them in the last year. They were able to take vacations, but the winter prevented them from traveling. Now that the weather is warming, Bud Dils said he looks forward to fly fishing.
Amanda Waffer was looking for a camper, saying that her family can't wait for summer.
Wingert expressed similar sentiments, saying she works in health care and has stayed inside lately. The show was a chance for her family to buy accessories for its new lake house and walk around among a large group of people.
Steve Mason said he comes to this event every year to check out the campers. This year brings a sign of hope that he will at last emerge from inside his house.
"We're waiting to get our camper out of storage," he said. "Once this snow has melted, it's time to go."
