Special Olympics Nebraska's encouragement to be bold and get cold rang true Saturday morning at Holmes Lake at the annual Polar Plunge.

About 150 people submerged themselves in the frigid water to raise money for people with intellectual disabilities.

Carolyn Chamberlin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska, said the group hosts similar events across the state and that Saturday’s event marked her 17th Polar Plunge in Lincoln.

“These events across the state, including the one today, raise money for the programming for Special Olympics Nebraska and all the work we do with 6,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Nebraska,” she said.

Saturday’s Polar Plunge was a rousing success, Chamberlin said. Not only did it draw 35 more participants than last year, but it raised $35,000 for Special Olympics programming.

Participants had the option to plunge individually or as a team, and most wore themed costumes. One team was dressed as characters from “The Three Little Pigs,” another was adorned in Mardi Gras attire and yet another dressed like the former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Saturday’s event was held with help from Lincoln’s first responders. Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln Police Department had representatives on site to ensure the event ran smoothly and participants stayed safe.

First responders were also responsible for clearing a space in the lake to jump, and LFR representatives were stationed in the lake to make sure people didn’t venture out too far in the water.

“Lincoln has been really pivotal in bringing out a great crew,” Chamberlin said. “The first responders set everything up, take everything down, they do so much of the work here in celebrating people with intellectual disabilities.”

Several local businesses participated in the fundraising efforts. Lincoln's Zach Martin made the plunge alongside several of his co-workers at Allo.

Martin said the company’s CEO sent out an email a few weeks ago to see if anyone would be interested in joining the team. He knew right away he wanted to get involved.

“I thought to myself, ‘This seems like the type of thing that was made for me. I’m going to jump into a frozen lake for charity,’” Martin said.

Martin said he was nervous initially as he waited with the rest of his team while groups entered the lake one at a time, but he was ready to go when Allo took its turn. He said being a part of a team helped quell his nerves.

It didn’t help make the water any warmer, though.

Martin said the water felt like it was 32 degrees and made for an extremely uncomfortable plunge.

“The minute my legs went in I couldn’t feel them anymore,” he said.

However, Martin said he had a great time, a sentiment shared by a majority of participants. Saturday marked his first time taking a freezing dip at Holmes Lake, but he wants to make it an annual tradition.

“Oh, heck, yeah, I’m doing this next year,” Martin said. “Regardless of whether or not Allo sends a team, I’m gonna do it.”

