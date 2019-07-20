Lincoln Rotary Club 14 is seeking nominations for Nebraskan of the Year by Aug. 7.
Rotary 14 established the Nebraskan of the Year award to honor and recognize the accomplishments of a Nebraskan who has distinguished himself or herself through service to others in keeping with ideals of Rotary International. To make your nomination, visit rotary14.org/noy.
Each year, one honoree from a statewide field of nominees is selected based on honesty, integrity and concern for others, service in charitable and civic causes, and leadership and significant accomplishments in his/her profession or volunteer activities.
Previous Nebraskan of the Year award winners include Husker volleyball coach John Cook, businessman Anthony Messineo Jr., educator Dr. Martin Massengale, businessman and philanthropist Duane Acklie, former U. S. congressman and Husker coach and athletic director Dr. Tom Osborne, U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, civil rights leader Leola Bullock and former Governor Charles Thone.
The 2019 event is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Embassy Suites in Lincoln.