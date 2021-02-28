NEBRASKAland Foundation to unveil new plaque honoring distinguished Nebraskans

While unable to host its annual Statehood Day celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NEBRASKAland Foundation is using this unusual year to unveil a new plaque in the State Office Building honoring the foundation’s award recipients.
At 11 a.m. Monday, the foundation will unveil the plaque at a small ceremony featuring Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and the foundation’s board leaders.
The Statehood Day Dinner has been an annual event for the foundation since 1982 and is when the foundation announces its Distinguished NEBRASKAlander award winners. It’s scheduled either at the end of February or the beginning of March to coincide with Nebraska’s birthday on March 1, foundation past president Roger Lempke said.
The foundation’s 2020 Statehood Day Dinner took place Feb. 29, just weeks before the pandemic disrupted most public events. More than 380 people attended the event in the Capitol Rotunda, including government officials and business leaders.
The foundation decided it would have to cancel this year’s event in November, Lempke said. With the dinner canceled, Lempke said he pushed to have the new plaque, which the foundation had started working on a few years ago, ready in time for the celebration’s usual date.
“I said, 'Why don’t we go ahead and let’s plan and try to hang it on the 1st?' Since we can't really celebrate Nebraska’s birthday in any other way, we'll at least do that,” he said.
The original plaque that was hung in 1991 had started to show its age and listed award winners by categories the foundation no longer uses. The plaque also was running out of space to add new award winners, current board president Rich Herink said.
“We had to expand it so that we could make sure we had everybody's name on it, and also have plenty of room in the future as we continue to honor distinguished Nebraskans,” he said.
The new plaque was created by Lincoln business Awards Unlimited and will feature a simpler design and an easier-to-read font, Lempke said.
The Distinguished NEBRASKAlander award has been given out yearly since 1982, Lempke said, and past recipients include Tom Osborne, Col. Barney Oldfather, Dick Cheney, Walter Scott Jr. and Allen Beermann.
“We may honor upstanding business leaders, or we may honor people in the arts, the nonprofit sector, people who devote themselves to public service, education,” he said. “We really try to cover people who have had outstanding careers and made a great impact in a host of fields.”
The foundation itself was formed in 1962 under then-Gov. Frank Morrison with the initial goal of promoting the state, before the Tourism Commission was created. The goal of the foundation continues to be to put Nebraska on the map and celebrate its successes, Lempke said.
In addition to the Distinguished NEBRASKAlander award, the foundation also gives out a Rising Star award to new or expanding Nebraska attractions that create a significant addition to tourism in a specific area or the state as a whole, Lempke said.
The foundation also sponsors youth art and history contests and supports the state contest of National History Day at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
While unable to host its usual highlight of the year, the foundation already is planning ahead for the 2022 Statehood Day dinner, Herink said.
“We look forward to fulfilling our mission in the future, just as we have in the past,” he said. “We'll keep recognizing outstanding Nebraskans and promoting Nebraska's history.”
