NEBRASKAland Foundation to unveil new plaque honoring distinguished Nebraskans

While unable to host its annual Statehood Day celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NEBRASKAland Foundation is using this unusual year to unveil a new plaque in the State Office Building honoring the foundation’s award recipients.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the foundation will unveil the plaque at a small ceremony featuring Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and the foundation’s board leaders.

The Statehood Day Dinner has been an annual event for the foundation since 1982 and is when the foundation announces its Distinguished NEBRASKAlander award winners. It’s scheduled either at the end of February or the beginning of March to coincide with Nebraska’s birthday on March 1, foundation past president Roger Lempke said.

The foundation’s 2020 Statehood Day Dinner took place Feb. 29, just weeks before the pandemic disrupted most public events. More than 380 people attended the event in the Capitol Rotunda, including government officials and business leaders.

The foundation decided it would have to cancel this year’s event in November, Lempke said. With the dinner canceled, Lempke said he pushed to have the new plaque, which the foundation had started working on a few years ago, ready in time for the celebration’s usual date.