Nebraska Wesleyan grad wins gold at international cycling competition

When asked when she started cycling, Kaitlyn Mittan sometimes struggles to find an answer.

"I'm asked this question often," Mittan said. "I don't know where to start."

No matter when she started, she's come a long way. Now she's a gold medalist at the international level.

Last month, Mittan won the 5-kilometer Women's Masters 40-44 scratch race at the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles, where cyclists over age 35 competed in multiple track cycling events.

The Albion native and Nebraska Wesleyan graduate says she started riding in 2006. She didn't want to go to a gym to stay fit, so she bought a bike and started riding the trails around her home in the Washington, D.C., area.

Then she started riding to work, 10 miles each way.

"Continuing to do that and building fitness, I got a faster bike, started riding more frequently, and started doing 100-mile rides on weekends," Mittan said.

Mittan graduated from Albion High School in 2000, then attended NWU, where she earned a bachelor's degree in biopsychology in 2004.

She didn't stay in Nebraska long after getting her degree.

"The day that my diploma from Wesleyan arrived in the mail, we were packing up a moving van," Mittan said.

Her new address was Washington, D.C., where she lived until last year, doing nonprofit work in Arlington, Virginia.

In 2012, she signed up for a triathlon after turning 30. While she was training, she met several people in the racing community.

They encouraged her to sign up for a bike race.

"I did my first bike race, and kind of got hooked after that," Mittan said.

She primarily raced in road events from 2013 to 2018, then switched to track racing.

That kicked her competitive cycling career into another gear.

Mittan won her first gold medal that year at the USA Cycling Masters Track Nationals in the Women's Masters 35-40 individual pursuit event with a time of 2 minutes, 51 seconds — 4 seconds faster than the next competitor.

She improved her time to 2:44 in 2019, but that was only good for second place.

Soon after, Mittan started working with a nutrition coach. After seeing how helpful sports trainers were for athletes, she decided to become one, getting certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a nutrition coach.

In 2020, racing came to a halt because of COVID-19.

Her hiatus continued through 2021, as she was offered a job as director of assessment and accreditation at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Balancing her cycling and professional life is Mittan's main focus.

"My full-time job and my career take precedence," Mittan said. "But my evenings and weekends are jam-packed with my own training, building training plans and working with athletes, and, of course, watching Husker football and volleyball."

She got back on her bike this summer and went right back to winning, taking home gold in the 500-meter time trial, individual pursuit, team pursuit and the points race at nationals in Indianapolis in June.

At the world championships last month, Mittan also won a silver medal in the points race and two bronze medals — in individual pursuit and team pursuit.

Mittan hopes to continue cycling competitively, and is hoping to compete at the world championships in Paris in 2024.