Nebraska vineyard founder James Arthur Jeffers dies at 87

James Arthur Jeffers, the twice-retired businessman who created the national award-winning James Arthur Vineyards, died Tuesday. He was 87.

Jeffers was a successful businessman who owned Quality Pork International, an Omaha deli meat manufacturing plant, then, after he sold the business, began Lincoln Aviation Sales. He opened the winery near Raymond that carries his name in 1997.

Purchasing much of the land north of Lincoln from former state Sen. Jerome Warner in 1994, Jeffers first began planting apples, but decided there were too many apple orchards. So he started growing grapes, utilizing three varieties purchased from a nursery in upstate New York.

On his hands and knees, Jeffers helped plant the vineyard’s first plants, as a hobby.

“Something for me to do,” he told the Journal Star in 2008. “But I’m pretty good with pre-planning, looking into future needs.”

The planting of grapes was inspired by Jim Ballard, who became James Arthur Vineyard’s winemaker and now runs the winery with his wife, Barb.

“They grew beautifully,” Barb Ballard said. “They thought they were professionals because they got those 100 vines to grow... It’s grown a lot from 100 vines to today.”