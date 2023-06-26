Longtime Nebraska prosecutor Steven Russell has announced he will retire as U.S. Attorney at the end of the month.

Russell was named the acting U.S. Attorney a year ago, following the retirement of interim U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp.

A 1982 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, Russell has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 1985.

In the role, he has handled a wide variety of cases, both civil and criminal, and prior to that had served at various times as branch manager for the Lincoln U.S Attorney’s Office, Senior Litigation Counsel, Appellate Coordinator and First Assistant United States Attorney.

On June 1, 2022, Russell was appointed as Acting U.S. Attorney and later appointed by the U.S. District Court to serve as Interim U.S. Attorney, a position he has held since.

The United States District Court will appoint Russell’s successor to take over as Interim U.S. Attorney following the end of his service until a presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney is named.

Russell called it an honor to have served the residents of Nebraska in the U.S. Attorney's Office for nearly 38 years. He said it was a privilege to work with many talented law enforcement agents; humbling to have worked with so many excellent attorneys and support staff; and incredibly fortunate to have practiced before the finest judges in the country.

"There can be no greater source of professional pride than saying to the court or a jury that 'my name is Steve Russell, and I am an attorney representing the United States of America.' It has been a joy and pleasure to have worked in the United States Attorney’s Office," he said.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023