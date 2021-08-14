 Skip to main content
Nebraska TV pioneer Leta Powell Drake honored at UNL commencement ceremony
Nebraska TV pioneer Leta Powell Drake honored at UNL commencement ceremony

  Updated
Leta Powell Drake, local television pioneer and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumna, watches a video about her career on the video board. Drake was presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday. Her son, Aaron Drake, watches with her.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln honored Nebraska TV pioneer Leta Powell Drake with an honorary degree at Saturday’s commencement ceremony.

Drake was presented with an honorary doctorate of humane letters during Saturday's ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A total of 688 degrees were conferred at Friday and Saturday's ceremonies. In addition to 2021 graduates, the ceremony was also open to 2020 graduates who were previously unable to attend an in-person graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake served as KOLN-TV's program director for 28 years, during which she purchased and scheduled programs and was also a writer, program producer and on-air host.

She hosted and produced the 10/11 Morning Show for 25 years, which included more than 1,000 interviews with movie and TV celebrities, humanitarians and two presidents.

A clip of some of Drake's interview highlights that showcased her blunt, matter-of-fact interviewing style went viral on Twitter in 2020.

Drake also created and played the character of “Kalamity Kate,” the host of the afternoon children’s program “Cartoon Corral” that she produced for 13 years.

Drake grew up in Duluth, Minnesota, and received an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

After her time at KOLN, Drake served as the assistant network program manager for Nebraska Public Television for 13 years. 

She was inducted into the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and her memoir “The Calamaties of Kalamity Kate: A History of Nebraska Children’s TV Shows” was published in 2014.

Saturday's ceremony included a keynote address from University of Nebraska president Ted Carter and a video message from country star Garth Brooks, who was in Lincoln for a Saturday night show at Memorial Stadium.

"It is your time because you are the generation that knows, ‘It’s not about me; it’s about we,'" Carter told graduates. "You’re the generation that understands that there’s something out there that’s bigger than yourselves."

+1 
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

