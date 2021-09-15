Nebraska TV pioneer Leta Powell Drake dies at 83

Nebraska television pioneer Leta Powell Drake died Wednesday morning following a four-month battle with leukemia.
She was 83.
“Leta of Lincoln,” who became a Nebraska celebrity through her decades on KOLN/KGIN TV, was more than just a television host. She worked in station programming, pursuing civic involvement on boards and committees, acting in plays and was an avid athlete.
“She really was an adventurer,” said her son Aaron Drake. “I mean that more than just in television, but in all areas of life. Whether it was in flying airplanes, interviews, TV shows, bowling or golf, her whole life was about pushing ahead, breaking boundaries, especially for women.”
Powell Drake broke one of those barriers at KOLN/KGIN-TV, when she became the host of the afternoon children’s program “Cartoon Corral” and the stations’ morning show.
But that didn’t come instantly after the Duluth, Minnesota, native, who came to Lincoln to earn her master’s degree at the University of Nebraska, started to work at the station.
Her son noted that, early in her career, "she was stuck" answering phones and doing a handful of commercials because she was a woman.
That is until Wayne West, who hosted the morning show and "Cartoon Corral," became ill, and Powell Drake was asked to fill in.
“They were desperate. They didn’t have anybody else," Aaron Drake said. "She had the temporary title for years before she demanded that she be given the job and a good salary to go with it.”
Powell Drake, who created the character of Kalamity Kate on “Cartoon Corral,” hosted the afternoon kids show for 13 years, until the FCC ended the requirement that stations produce local children’s programming.
She produced, wrote and hosted the 10/11 morning show for 25 years, doing thousands of interviews with celebrities and a pair of presidents, but, importantly, Aaron Drake said, Nebraskans.
“Whether it was ‘Cartoon Corral’ where young kids from all over Nebraska could come in and have their 15 minutes of fame, eat a McDonald’s hamburger and get to say their name on the air or the morning show where she’d showcase local talent or even bringing national celebrities to Lincoln to promote their TV series or movies, it was really about the community, showcasing the community,” he said.
“That’s why she was beloved by so many. She didn’t take the role of a big celebrity: 'I am a star.' She was really bringing everyone else in front of the camera.”
Powell Drake’s celebrity interviews earned her international attention last year when a compilation of her unorthodox questioning of Roy Scheider, a young Tom Hanks, Tom Selleck and Telly Savalas -- among others -- went viral after it was posted on Twitter.
“I did thousands of (interviews),” she told the Journal Star last year. “I’d go to New York and do the interviews. I had a good time. We got to go out to dinner, which I really liked. I did it for years. And I kept all those tapes. A few years ago, I thought, ‘I don’t need those.’ So I donated them to the Nebraska History Museum. They had to bring a truck out to take all the boxes.”
While the reaction to the interviews centered on her off-the-wall and sometimes painfully direct questioning, Powell Drake maintained the appeal of the interviews, which can found on YouTube, was that people "like to look at the stars who are all older now or dead.”
After the cancellation of “Cartoon Corral,” Powell Drake transitioned into station management, becoming the KOLN/KGIN program director, producing, purchasing and scheduling programming for 25 years.
After her time at KOLN/KGIN, she moved to Nebraska Public Television, serving as assistant network programming director for 13 years.
In retirement, Powell Drake worked extensively with the UNL’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, planning, organizing and teaching classes for senior learners, hosted “Live and Learn,” a Lincoln public access program for older adults and continued her civic service.
Powell Drake served on the boards of the UNL College of Fine and Performing Arts, the UNL Alumni Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Lincoln Advertising Federation, Lincoln Community Playhouse, YMCA, The Salvation Army, Nebraskans for Public Television and Nebraskans for Public Radio.
In August, she received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, attending the graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That honor, Aaron Drake said, capped a full life.
“It was a life well lived,” he said. “She showed that even though we’re here in Nebraska, you can have a place on the stage.
"I think most people would be thrilled to have lived with as much energy and zeal as she did. She had to create her opportunities, but she made the most of them.”
