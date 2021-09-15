Nebraska TV pioneer Leta Powell Drake dies at 83

“They were desperate. They didn’t have anybody else," Aaron Drake said. "She had the temporary title for years before she demanded that she be given the job and a good salary to go with it.”

Powell Drake, who created the character of Kalamity Kate on “Cartoon Corral,” hosted the afternoon kids show for 13 years, until the FCC ended the requirement that stations produce local children’s programming.

She produced, wrote and hosted the 10/11 morning show for 25 years, doing thousands of interviews with celebrities and a pair of presidents, but, importantly, Aaron Drake said, Nebraskans.

“Whether it was ‘Cartoon Corral’ where young kids from all over Nebraska could come in and have their 15 minutes of fame, eat a McDonald’s hamburger and get to say their name on the air or the morning show where she’d showcase local talent or even bringing national celebrities to Lincoln to promote their TV series or movies, it was really about the community, showcasing the community,” he said.

“That’s why she was beloved by so many. She didn’t take the role of a big celebrity: 'I am a star.' She was really bringing everyone else in front of the camera.”