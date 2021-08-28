Nebraska Task Force 1, LES crews deploy to Louisiana ahead of hurricane

Nebraska Task Force 1 headed to Alexandria, Louisiana, on Friday to help local officials prepare for Hurricane Ida.

The urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue includes 40 firefighters, along with civilian members, including dog handlers and structural engineers.

Lincoln Electric System also deployed crews and vehicles to Lafayette, Louisiana, to help with anticipated power losses because of the hurricane, according to a news release.

LES sent 14 employees Saturday morning, and they are expected to arrive early Sunday.

The hurricane is expected to strike Louisiana on Sunday.

