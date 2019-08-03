Nebraska State Trooper Sam Mortensen was named the Officer of the Year by the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association during its conference in Orlando on Tuesday.
Mortensen has been with the Nebraska State Patrol for 17 years and serves in the Carrier Enforcement Division.
In April 2018 during a traffic stop in Buffalo County, Mortensen was responsible for a 118-pound seizure of fentanyl, believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl in United States history until a seizure by Customs and Border Protection agents eclipsed the mark earlier this year.
Mortensen also participated in an October 2018 event at the White House that sought to raise awareness for opioid abuse. During the event, President Donald Trump personally recognized Mortensen.
"Trooper Mortensen is a great reflection of the training and dedication that it takes to remove these drugs from our communities," said NSP Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc in a news release.
The Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association presents the Bob Thomasson Officer of the Year award annually to a law enforcement member who has distinguished him or herself in the area of criminal interdiction.