Nebraska State Penitentiary reports more coronavirus cases

Since testing at the Nebraska State Penitentiary began last week, 34 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The prison was placed on quarantine after 29 positive cases were reported Sunday.

Testing is voluntary, and more than 600 inmates have agreed to be tested so far, according to Director Scott Frakes.

Inmates will have another opportunity to be tested Tuesday.

Under quarantine, inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are housed separately and the prison has increased cleaning of common-use areas and limited the movement of inmates.

“Our vigilance has not dropped since the situation involving the first inmate was detected,” Frakes said. “That will continue to be the case until the quarantine is lifted.”

Additionally, 13 inmates have tested positive at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, also in Lincoln.