Nebraska State Penitentiary housing unit closed due to water leak

Nearly 140 inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary spent Wednesday night in the prison's gymnasium after a water leak shut down a housing unit in the aging Lincoln facility, according to officials.

Prison staff detected the leak late Wednesday afternoon, as the water covered the floor of the affected housing unit and flooded a lower-level mechanical room at the south Lincoln prison, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

The leak disrupted electrical, water and other systems, prompting prison officials to place the penitentiary campus on modified operations.

Portable toilets were brought in and staff distributed bottled water to the men incarcerated at the facility, according to the department. Visits have been indefinitely postponed.

The majority of the inmates in the impacted housing unit were moved into the gymnasium overnight Wednesday, according to the news release. Officials are working to move those individuals to more permanent housing, but it's unclear where.

Staff members began work Thursday to restore water and other systems, though it's unclear whether the leak has been repaired.

Wednesday's water leak and subsequent scramble come just over a year after a plumbing issue left the facility without running water for more than two days.

The condition of the penitentiary, which first opened in 1869, has been at the heart of the department's ongoing pitch for a new 1,512-bed prison.

An engineering study released in January found that the penitentiary would need $220 million in repairs and replacements to match a new, “modern version of the same quantity and/or size of what exists.”