The Nebraska State Penitentiary has canceled visits to the facility through Sunday.
The decision was made Saturday morning due to reduced staffing levels stemming from the long Fourth of July weekend, scheduled vacations and other staffing vacancies, according to Laura Strimple, chief of staff to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.
Movement among inmates was limited and activities were restricted Saturday morning until additional staff members could be called in, Strimple said.
Normal visitation is expected to resume on Monday.