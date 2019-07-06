{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska State Penitentiary

Nebraska's prison system continues to struggle with staffing problems and lack of services.

 Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska State Penitentiary has canceled visits to the facility through Sunday.

The decision was made Saturday morning due to reduced staffing levels stemming from the long Fourth of July weekend, scheduled vacations and other staffing vacancies, according to Laura Strimple, chief of staff to Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.

Movement among inmates was limited and activities were restricted Saturday morning until additional staff members could be called in, Strimple said.

Normal visitation is expected to resume on Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or eclopton@journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City desk intern

2019 city desk intern at the Journal Star

Load comments