Nebraska State Patrol warns of slick driving conditions after overnight snow
Nebraska State Patrol warns of slick driving conditions after overnight snow

The Nebraska State Patrol reported Saturday morning that many roads across the state remain slick after snow fell overnight.

The Lincoln Airport reported 3.5 inches of snow, and areas further west near Grand Island received more than 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of Omaha also saw between 3 and 4 inches.

A few crashes along Interstate 80 between Kearney and Lincoln slowed traffic, but the interstate was open as of 10 a.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

In Lincoln, 20 city crews continued to plow arterial streets and bridges, which are still wet with slush, according to the city. Streets are expected to be dry by Saturday afternoon as temperatures rise.

