Nebraska state park centers, restaurants reopening

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reopening more services closed this spring by the coronavirus, including:

* Nearly two dozen state park service centers -- including Branched Oak, Pawnee, Platte and Mahoney -- will open Wednesday for information and permit sales, though gift shops and interpretive displays will remain closed. All visitors must wear masks.

* Restaurants and food service at Platte River, Fort Robinson and Lewis and Clark are reopening, though menus may be limited and self-service options such as buffets, salad bars and soda fountains remain closed. To-go options will be available at some sites. Caddy’s Parkside Bar and Grille at Mahoney reopened earlier this month.

* Year-to-date reservations will return Wednesday for cabins, lodge and meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions and picnic shelters. But RV and tent camping will continue to allow reservations no more than 30 days in advance.

* RV and tent camping returned to Danish Alps State Recreation Area in Dakota County on Friday, on a first-come, first-served basis. Modern restrooms and showers are open.