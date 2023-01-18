Nebraska seeing effects of winter storm; I-80 closed at Kearney

As Lincoln waited for what could potentially be its biggest blast of winter this season, much of western Nebraska was already feeling the effects.

Areas of western Nebraska had already seen several inches of snow Wednesday morning. North Platte reported 8 inches as of 9 a.m. and the National Weather Service there reported 1-2 inches falling per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Snow appeared to be heaviest along I-80 west of North Platte, with Ogallala reporting 10 inches and Hershey reporting 8 inches.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from Kearney to the Wyoming border Wednesday morning, according to the Nebraska 511 website. U.S. 30, which runs parallel to I-80, also was closed west of Kearney. Other road closures included Interstate 76, U.S. 138 and U.S. 385, all of which are in the Panhandle.

Much of the state is in a winter storm warning, including Lincoln. Some areas of central Nebraska are forecast to get anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow.

Farther south, areas of south-central and southeast Nebraska could get significant icing as well as several inches of snow.

According to the weather service, Lincoln, which has so far received only 1.6 inches of snow this winter, could see anywhere from 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice as well as 4-8 inches of snow.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Crews in Lincoln have applied anti-ice brine, according to an early morning release from the city.

All local public and private schools were closed Wednesday, as were most schools across the state.

Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see I-80 at York I-80 Grand Island I-80 Wood River I-80 at Kearney Archway I-80 Odessa I-80 Overton I-80 Lexington I-80 Cozad I-80 Gothenburg I-80 at Brady I-80 at Maxwell I-80 North Platte I-80 at Hershey I-80 at Sutherland I-80 at Paxton I-80 at Ogallala I-80 at Brule I-80 at Big Springs