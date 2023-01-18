 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nebraska seeing effects of winter storm; I-80 closed at Kearney

  • Updated
  • 0
Department of Transportation traffic camera

Interstate 80 at the Hershey exit at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Hershey is 13 miles west of North Platte.

 Department of Transportation traffic camera

As Lincoln waited for what could potentially be its biggest blast of winter this season, much of western Nebraska was already feeling the effects.

Areas of western Nebraska had already seen several inches of snow Wednesday morning. North Platte reported 8 inches as of 9 a.m. and the National Weather Service there reported 1-2 inches falling per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Snow appeared to be heaviest along I-80 west of North Platte, with Ogallala reporting 10 inches and Hershey reporting 8 inches.

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from Kearney to the Wyoming border Wednesday morning, according to the Nebraska 511 website. U.S. 30, which runs parallel to I-80, also was closed west of Kearney. Other road closures included Interstate 76, U.S. 138 and U.S. 385, all of which are in the Panhandle.

People are also reading…

Much of the state is in a winter storm warning, including Lincoln. Some areas of central Nebraska are forecast to get anywhere from 12-18 inches of snow.

Farther south, areas of south-central and southeast Nebraska could get significant icing as well as several inches of snow.

According to the weather service, Lincoln, which has so far received only 1.6 inches of snow this winter, could see anywhere from 0.1 to 0.3 inches of ice as well as 4-8 inches of snow.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Crews in Lincoln have applied anti-ice brine, according to an early morning release from the city.

All local public and private schools were closed Wednesday, as were most schools across the state. 

Some Lincoln residents heated up over recent sky-high gas bills
Wind and hail, drought conditions added up to big losses in Nebraska in 2022
2022 Nebraska weather was notable for one thing: drought
Winter storm set to slam Nebraska; Lincoln could see some snow, ice

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces Biden will deliver State of the Union address next month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News