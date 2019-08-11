The survey said white men are more likely to own guns, and Republican and Republican-leaning independents are more than twice as likely as Democrats and those who lean Democratic to say they own a gun. In Nebraska, 577,085 were registered Republican in 2018, with 355,288 Democratic, 15,029 Libertarian, and 256,470 nonpartisan.

According to a Pew Research Center 2017 survey, about 30 percent of Americans owned a gun at the time of the survey, the majority owning more than one. With a population of nearly 1.92 million residents, that could translate roughly in Nebraska to around 575,000 gun owners.

Lincoln gun laws

It is unlawful in Lincoln:

* To discharge a firearm within the corporate limits, or on any city property outside the corporate limits.

* To sell, loan, or furnish to a minor any firearm or ammunition, except by a parent or legal guardian for a legitimate and lawful sporting purpose.

* To display firearms or ammunition for sale if they are accessible without the assistance of authorized sales personnel of the retailer.

* To sell, give away, furnish or possess a multiburst trigger activator within the city limits.

* To discharge, within the city limits any air rifle, toy gun, slingshot, or any other air, gas, or spring-operated weapon that projects missiles that would endanger people or property. Also, to carry or provide to any minor a toy gun or slingshot that discharges lead or dangerous missiles.

* To possess any firearm if convicted within past 10 years of: stalking, violation of a protection order, second-degree false imprisonment, third- degree sexual assault, impersonating a peace officer, corrupting a minor, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit; criminal child enticement, unlawful possession of explosives, concealing the death of a person, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, public indecency, using a vehicle to avoid arrest, violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

* To possess a firearm if convicted of two or more offenses within the past 10 years, including: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusal to submit to chemical test.