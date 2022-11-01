Nebraska regulator's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies

Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule."

The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.

“All signs point to another year of increased heating costs,” Public Service Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said in a news release. “By encouraging natural gas suppliers and consumers to work together, the cold weather rule helps to keep the heat on during the coldest time of the year.”

Natural gas prices have fallen more than 50% from their highs reached in August, but they are still more than where they were at this time last year, and experts have said they could increase significantly once the weather turns colder.

Black Hills had 13,557 people sign up for its annual fixed-price option to lock in gas prices for the next year, the most since 2008.

The PSC said that customers finding it difficult to pay their natural gas bills should contact their provider to arrange payment. Local public assistance agencies can also be contacted for help with natural gas bills, including the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Salvation Army.

The cold weather rule does not apply to communities served by municipally owned natural gas utilities.