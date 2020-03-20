You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska Recycles to donate monitors for people working from home
In response to the need for in-home work stations due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Nebraska Recycles announced Friday that it will donate 400 basic computer monitors to those in need.

Community members are invited to pick up a maximum of two monitors in the south parking lot at Gateway Mall, 6100 O St., from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Nebraska Recycles asks that people don't exit their vehicles, as the monitors will be loaded into vehicles by staff.

“We have been receiving a lot of requests for monitors with the need to work or educate from home," said Nebraska Recycles President Jack Doerr. "In this time of uncertainty, we are proud to be able to provide what we can and support the community."

