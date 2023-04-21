Ron Hull, a public television pioneer in Nebraska and nationally, died Thursday at 92.

Hull, along with the late Jack McBride was responsible for establishing, first, a Lincoln public television station, then, in the '70s the statewide “educational television” network.

Until recently, Hull, an adviser at Nebraska Public Media since his 2005 "retirement,” came into the office daily.

“I had lunch with him last week at the Country Club and on the way out I introduced him to a friend. I said ‘This is why we have public television in Nebraska, because of Ron Hull,'" said his friend, prominent arts supporter Rhonda Seacrest.

“That’s really the truth. Ron was responsible for public television here since the very beginning.”

But merely chronicling his professional career doesn't begin to tell the story of a man who was a husband, father to four children, philanthropist, educator and someone who made Lincoln a better place.

"He's probably one of the most vibrant, luckiest men I've known," said Brian, his second son. "He was a giant. He got to do what he wanted for a long, long time and he did it well. That’s a pretty good life."

Ron Hull adored his children — Kevin, Brian, Kathryn and Brandon. One of his most cherished possessions was a national championship ring — one of three won by Brandon, now an attorney in Denver, while competing in gymnastics for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the early 1980s.

"He never took off that ring," Brian said.

Former Nebraska Secretary of State Allen Beermann said Hull provided the state with a large dose of hard-earned credibility.

"He was a human state asset," said Beermann, the Nebraska Press Association's emeritus executive director. "He was our cultural asset to the world — with portfolio.

"He was an educator, a leader and one who brought dimension to our cultural enrichment."

Hull got his journalistic start in 1954. The 25-year-old South Dakota native who studied television during a stint in the Army and at Syracuse University, landed a “starter job” as the fourth employee of the fledgling KUON TV.

The station had been donated to the University of Nebraska by John Fetzer, who had purchased both that station, which had been known as KFOR-TV, and KOLN-TV, but he wanted to run only one station in Lincoln.

In 1966, Hull joined the U.S. Foreign Service and was to be stationed as a Culture Affairs Officer in Tokyo. But before he could go to Japan, President Lyndon Johnson decided to bring television to South Vietnam, to “win the hearts and minds” of the people in the war-torn country and Hull was sent to Saigon to be the television adviser for the South Vietnamese government.

There, he implemented a unique, to say the least, television delivery system.

“We couldn’t wait the months it takes to construct broadcasting towers and used two Constellation propeller airplanes equipped with sound and video equipment, a generator and a broadcasting antennae, which telescoped out the rear of the plane,” Hull wrote for the Journal Star following a 2015 return trip to Vietnam.

“One plane flew on Monday and the other on Tuesday, alternating throughout the week. Whichever plane was on the ground, it had men repairing the bullet holes inflicted by the Viet Cong during take-offs and landings.

“We could produce two or three hours of videotaped programming each day, transport the tapes out to Tan Son Nhut airport, and by 7 p.m. our programs were being broadcast at 10,000 feet to the more than 3 million citizens of Saigon. We eventually broadcast to all of South Vietnam.”

Returning to Nebraska, Hull rejoined Nebraska Educational Television and worked with McBride to build the statewide network and oversaw and participated in much of its programming.

On camera, Hull filmed series, hosted fundraising drives and interviewed Nebraska literary giants Mari Sandoz, John Neihardt and Wright Morris as well as actress Sandy Dennis and his longtime friend, Lincoln-born talk show legend Dick Cavett.

And, he was instrumental in the creation of a Native public broadcasting consortium, now called Vision Maker Media, that’s been housed in Nebraska’s public television center since the ‘70s.

In the 1980s he worked for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington as program fund director. During Hull’s six-year tenure, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting underwrote the “NOVA” series. Hull initiated “The American Experience,” “Reading Rainbow” and “Anyone for Tennyson” among other programs that became PBS staples. Federal appropriations for public broadcasting doubled during his stint.

Hull’s impact on Nebraska wasn’t limited to television. Beginning with the television interviews, he was a decades-long champion of Nebraska writers, serving on the boards and foundations devoted to Sandoz and Willa Cather.

“Ron was an early collaborator alongside our founder Mildred Bennett,” said Willa Cather Foundation executive director Ashley Olson. “I don’t know if you could find another person in Nebraska as plugged into the literature of Nebraska as Ron. We’re really indebted to him for helping us lift up those voices.”

Hull lifted up those voices by working on projects to honor them, like the placement of a statue of Cather in the U.S. Capitol, raising funds and simply speaking to people about the state’s writers and artists.

“He was so personable, whether it was one-on-one or in front of 200, he just connected with people” Olson said. “He was a storyteller. He never forgot anything, knew all the details and people connected with him.”

Hull’s statewide personal connections with Nebraskans were evident when Jim Seacrest, Rhonda’s late husband and the publisher of the North Platte Telegraph, former NET General Manager Rod Bates and other NET staff crisscrossed the state on a fundraising campaign.’

“Jim always lamented that they got home so late because Ron had groupies in every town they visited,” Seacrest said. “They’d all have to talk with Ron and it took them forever to get out and get home.”

One of Hull’s final impactful actions for Nebraska came last year when he cast the tie-breaking vote to enshrine civil rights leader and Omaha native Malcolm X as the first Black person in the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

“Ron was one of those larger than life personalities who you never think won’t be around,” Olson said. “It’s a sad day. He was a blessing for me, working here and for Nebraska, its arts and culture and literature.”

Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. on April 29 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

Pat Sangimino contributed to the reporting for this story.

