Nebraska Passport announces 70 stops in this year's program

What does a 5-acre lavender farm near the Nebraska-Colorado border have in common with a miniature golf course in southeast Lincoln?

This summer, both will be destinations for hundreds of travelers looking to collect every stamp in the state tourism department's annual passport program.

Beginning May 1, Nebraskans and tourists to the state can begin visiting the 70 stops chosen for this year's passport, a mix of shops, wineries and other attractions including Carhenge in Alliance, the Coney Island Lunch Room in Grand Island and a museum devoted to firefighting in Nebraska City.

Five Lincoln locations are on the passport, including Adventure Golf Center, 5901 S. 56th St.

Dylan Bohlke, co-owner of the course, said he's excited to show off new additions to their business and pick up new players.

This summer, Adventure Golf Center will expand with an additional, more challenging course.

“We think we have a fun spot outdoors that people can come enjoy, and check off a stop, too," Bohlke said.

Last year a record-breaking 1,322 program participants made it to every stop, qualifying them to earn prizes and bringing considerable traffic to participating businesses.

The program's purpose is to not only showcase Nebraska's hidden gems, such as Our Lavender Co. in Big Springs, but to promote a wide range of businesses across the state.

"Really the ultimate goal is to help businesses and help rural communities and business owners," said Madison Johnson, the Passport Program coordinator. "We love that we can give these people a bit of a boost and special highlight."

Of the Lincoln attractions featured, the Hub Café, Paint Yourself Silly and Robber's Cave Tours are first-timers on the list. The LUX Center for the Arts was last featured in 2015.

For Joel Green, tour guide and historian at Robber's Cave, the opportunity to to be on the list means showing many Nebraskans something they may have otherwise overlooked.

The cave was shut down in 1973 and didn't reopen until 2016. Even now, most locals don't know the cave is open or that it even exists.

"I think the cave is easily one of the coolest places in Nebraska, but a majority of the tourists are from out of state," Green said. "I think it would be really cool to finally see some more Nebraskans."

Green gives pre-booked tours of the cave seven days a week. All passport participants will receive a discount.

Participants can start collect stamps at each destination from May 1 through Sept. 30. People interested in participating can now sign up to receive their free passports on the program's website. Passports will also be available at participating locations beginning May 1.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

