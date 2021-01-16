Nebraska officials reflect on the past, future of anti-abortion legislation at annual Walk for Life

Many of the speakers celebrated President Donald Trump's support for the pro-life movement and his appointment of pro-life judges. They also discussed their opposition to President-elect Joe Biden's abortion-rights stance and the possible removal of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits tax dollars being used for abortion.

“We need a prayer for conversion of President-elect Biden, to change his heart and remember his Catholic roots and remember the unborn and not go about the policy changes that he's promised to do,” Ricketts said.

Many attendees said they were there simply to show support for the unborn and the right to life.

“I'm here to support all of the unborn lives and hopefully make a big change in Lincoln,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Joel Marmie said. “Hopefully it’ll be my generation, the next generation to come through to hopefully, finally change it once and for all.”

Gina Tomes, director of the Bethlehem House maternity home in Omaha, was at the march to express her enthusiasm about the right to life movement, she said.

“Our culture of life is excited about the future and positive,” she said. “There are people out here who love each other and just want to show our support for life.”