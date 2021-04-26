Nebraska matches U.S. rate for population growth in last decade, climbing to No. 37 among states

David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said most of the population increase in the state was driven by natural growth, with births exceeding deaths by more than 98,000 over the past decade.

But Nebraska also continued a trend of immigration -- or more people moving into the state than leaving.

"Both positive factors are leading to (Nebraska's) growth, and we'll see if it continues," Drozd said.

The growth allowed the state to move past West Virginia, which had the highest rate of population loss, into 37th place among the states.

Monday's release only included state-level population data. Drozd said county and metropolitan-area population data is scheduled to be released in mid-August.

However, he said it's likely that most of the growth in the past decade occurred in the state's larger cities.

"The general trends are definitely faster growth in the urban areas," Drozd said.

Though Nebraska's growth means it will keep the three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives it's had since 1963, the continued shift in population will change the district maps.