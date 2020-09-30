Nebraska legislators learn of child care closures, challenges during pandemic

Since the governor declared a state of emergency in March, 63 licensed child care businesses in Nebraska have permanently closed and another 224 remain temporarily closed.

Mariah Stowe, who opened a child care business in her Lincoln home four years ago, was not one of them, but the pandemic has been the biggest challenge she’s faced, she told state legislators during a hearing Tuesday on an interim study to determine the pandemic's economic and fiscal impact on Nebraska's early childhood care system.

She had to make many decisions in a short amount of time, she worried about her own family’s safety and she wondered how she could possibly maintain social distancing with young children.

In the end, she said, she decided to stay open, caring for six children — half the number she’d had before the pandemic. Three of those parents work in health care, she said.

“They did not have the option to work from home. If I would have closed, I do not know what those parents would have done, and on such short notice.”

Parents of the three other children worked from home, but couldn’t do so and care for their small children.

“Child care was and is still needed, whether the families are working in the home or not,” she said.