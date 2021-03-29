Nebraska lawmakers OK investigation of Omaha-area child welfare contract

Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward pointed out that Nebraska will have to seek bids in the near future on millions of dollars worth of Medicaid-managed care contracts. He said he wants to avoid a repeat of the problems that occurred with the St. Francis contract.

"Let's find out where we went wrong, correct the problem and then move forward," he said.

While few senators spoke against LR29, there was a lengthy debate about the investigative committee's power to subpoena witnesses and documents. An amendment spells out that any subpoenas must be approved by the Legislature's Executive Board.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln argued for that change, saying it would make the subpoenas less vulnerable to a potential court challenge.

He pointed to a constitutional showdown between the administration and the Legislature over a subpoena issued to Scott Frakes, the state corrections director, in 2018. The battle went all the way to the Nebraska Supreme Court, which ended up dismissing the case without deciding on the issues.