Nebraska, Lancaster County both see small population gains

Both the state of Nebraska and Lancaster County eked out small population gains last year, according to the latest update from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Lancaster County's estimated population as of July 1 was 324,514, which was up about 1,900 people from the 2020 census as of April of that year and about 1,600 more than the July 2020 population estimate.
The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by roughly the same numbers.
In raw numbers, Lancaster County had the second-highest population growth in the state, trailing only Sarpy County. But in terms of percentage growth, it ranked only 20th in the April 2020-July 2021 period and 23rd in the July 2020-July 2021 period.
The 0.5% growth from July 2020-July 2021 was much lower than the recent annual average, which was about 1.3% from 2010-2020.
Still, it was better than many of the state's largest counties. Douglas County grew only 0.1% between April 2020 and July 2021, and it did not grow at all from July-July. Buffalo County had percentage growth that was slightly lower than Lancaster County's, while Hall County had declines of more than 1%.
Adams, Dodge, Lincoln, Madison, Platte and Scotts Bluff counties all either lost population or stayed flat.
Nebraska as a whole added about 2,200 people, for a 0.1% growth rate. That also was much lower than its recent growth rate, which averaged about 0.7% annually from 2010-2020.
The Census Bureau said 73% of U.S. counties and more than 55% of metro areas saw a natural decrease in population, meaning there were more deaths than births, which it attributed in part to increased mortality from COVID-19.
However, many of those counties and metro areas made up that deficit with migration. Overall, 58% of U.S. counties gained population, as did 65% of metro areas, the Census Bureau said.
Most rural counties in Nebraska
Most rural counties in Nebraska
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact.
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
According to the Census Bureau, rural land encompasses any land that isn't an urban area. To be considered an urban area, a place has to have a densely settled core of census tracts or blocks and count at least 2,500 people, at least 1,500 of whom must be residents of non-institutional buildings. Areas with 50,000 people or more are considered urbanized areas, while areas with between 2,500 and 50,000 people are considered urban clusters.
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Nebraska
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#50. Burt County
- Rural area: 100.0% (492 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 492 square miles
--- #76 largest county in state, #2,114 nationwide
- Population density: 13.2 people / square mile (6,510 residents)
--- #59 lowest density county in state, #679 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pierce County
- Rural area: 100.0% (573 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 573 square miles
--- #52 largest county in state, #1,745 nationwide
- Population density: 12.5 people / square mile (7,144 residents)
--- #56 lowest density county in state, #649 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Dixon County
- Rural area: 100.0% (476 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 476 square miles
--- #78 largest county in state, #2,165 nationwide
- Population density: 12.0 people / square mile (5,719 residents)
--- #55 lowest density county in state, #636 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Polk County
- Rural area: 100.0% (438 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 438 square miles
--- #83 largest county in state, #2,309 nationwide
- Population density: 11.9 people / square mile (5,225 residents)
--- #54 lowest density county in state, #632 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cedar County
- Rural area: 100.0% (740 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 740 square miles
--- #31 largest county in state, #1,192 nationwide
- Population density: 11.5 people / square mile (8,498 residents)
--- #53 lowest density county in state, #618 nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Howard County
- Rural area: 100.0% (569 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 569 square miles
--- #62 largest county in state, #1,786 nationwide
- Population density: 11.3 people / square mile (6,417 residents)
--- #52 lowest density county in state, #614 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Clay County
- Rural area: 100.0% (572 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 572 square miles
--- #55 largest county in state, #1,755 nationwide
- Population density: 10.8 people / square mile (6,203 residents)
--- #51 lowest density county in state, #602 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Fillmore County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #46 largest county in state, #1,724 nationwide
- Population density: 9.6 people / square mile (5,547 residents)
--- #49 lowest density county in state, #564 nationwide
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Thayer County
- Rural area: 100.0% (574 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 574 square miles
--- #51 largest county in state, #1,741 nationwide
- Population density: 8.8 people / square mile (5,057 residents)
--- #48 lowest density county in state, #528 nationwide
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Nance County
- Rural area: 100.0% (442 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 442 square miles
--- #81 largest county in state, #2,300 nationwide
- Population density: 8.0 people / square mile (3,544 residents)
--- #46 lowest density county in state, #492 nationwide
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Nebraska, according to Tripadvisor
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Boone County
- Rural area: 100.0% (687 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 687 square miles
--- #41 largest county in state, #1,365 nationwide
- Population density: 7.7 people / square mile (5,279 residents)
--- #45 lowest density county in state, #477 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Knox County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,108 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,108 square miles
--- #12 largest county in state, #569 nationwide
- Population density: 7.6 people / square mile (8,426 residents)
--- #44 lowest density county in state, #475 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Valley County
- Rural area: 100.0% (568 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 568 square miles
--- #64 largest county in state, #1,798 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (4,206 residents)
--- #42 lowest density county in state, #467 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Antelope County
- Rural area: 100.0% (857 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 857 square miles
--- #24 largest county in state, #969 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (6,341 residents)
--- #41 lowest density county in state, #466 nationwide
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#36. Nuckolls County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #48 largest county in state, #1,728 nationwide
- Population density: 7.4 people / square mile (4,244 residents)
--- #40 lowest density county in state, #465 nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Furnas County
- Rural area: 100.0% (719 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 719 square miles
--- #34 largest county in state, #1,248 nationwide
- Population density: 6.6 people / square mile (4,747 residents)
--- #39 lowest density county in state, #437 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Harlan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (553 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 553 square miles
--- #68 largest county in state, #1,882 nationwide
- Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (3,415 residents)
--- #37 lowest density county in state, #417 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Webster County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #49 largest county in state, #1,732 nationwide
- Population density: 6.2 people / square mile (3,537 residents)
--- #36 lowest density county in state, #414 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Pawnee County
- Rural area: 100.0% (431 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 431 square miles
--- #84 largest county in state, #2,356 nationwide
- Population density: 6.1 people / square mile (2,649 residents)
--- #35 lowest density county in state, #413 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Sherman County
- Rural area: 100.0% (566 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 566 square miles
--- #65 largest county in state, #1,811 nationwide
- Population density: 5.4 people / square mile (3,033 residents)
--- #34 lowest density county in state, #385 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Franklin County
- Rural area: 100.0% (576 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 576 square miles
--- #45 largest county in state, #1,720 nationwide
- Population density: 5.2 people / square mile (2,987 residents)
--- #33 lowest density county in state, #375 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Gosper County
- Rural area: 100.0% (458 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 458 square miles
--- #79 largest county in state, #2,239 nationwide
- Population density: 4.4 people / square mile (2,013 residents)
--- #32 lowest density county in state, #341 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Chase County
- Rural area: 100.0% (894 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 894 square miles
--- #21 largest county in state, #876 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (3,783 residents)
--- #31 lowest density county in state, #326 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Greeley County
- Rural area: 100.0% (570 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 570 square miles
--- #60 largest county in state, #1,782 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (2,382 residents)
--- #28 lowest density county in state, #320 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Deuel County
- Rural area: 100.0% (440 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 440 square miles
--- #82 largest county in state, #2,305 nationwide
- Population density: 4.2 people / square mile (1,831 residents)
--- #27 lowest density county in state, #317 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Hitchcock County
- Rural area: 100.0% (710 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 710 square miles
--- #40 largest county in state, #1,291 nationwide
- Population density: 4.0 people / square mile (2,815 residents)
--- #26 lowest density county in state, #306 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Kimball County
- Rural area: 100.0% (952 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 952 square miles
--- #19 largest county in state, #736 nationwide
- Population density: 3.8 people / square mile (3,633 residents)
--- #25 lowest density county in state, #291 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Boyd County
- Rural area: 100.0% (540 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 540 square miles
--- #72 largest county in state, #1,935 nationwide
- Population density: 3.6 people / square mile (1,937 residents)
--- #24 lowest density county in state, #275 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Garfield County
- Rural area: 100.0% (570 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 570 square miles
--- #61 largest county in state, #1,783 nationwide
- Population density: 3.5 people / square mile (2,001 residents)
--- #23 lowest density county in state, #272 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Morrill County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,424 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,424 square miles
--- #8 largest county in state, #422 nationwide
- Population density: 3.4 people / square mile (4,781 residents)
--- #22 lowest density county in state, #261 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Perkins County
- Rural area: 100.0% (883 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 883 square miles
--- #22 largest county in state, #904 nationwide
- Population density: 3.3 people / square mile (2,901 residents)
--- #21 lowest density county in state, #255 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Frontier County
- Rural area: 100.0% (975 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 975 square miles
--- #17 largest county in state, #714 nationwide
- Population density: 2.7 people / square mile (2,640 residents)
--- #20 lowest density county in state, #217 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Brown County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,221 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,221 square miles
--- #10 largest county in state, #501 nationwide
- Population density: 2.5 people / square mile (3,015 residents)
--- #19 lowest density county in state, #194 nationwide
Jasperdo // Flickr
#17. Sheridan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (2,441 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 2,441 square miles
--- #4 largest county in state, #223 nationwide
- Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (5,231 residents)
--- #18 lowest density county in state, #164 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dundy County
- Rural area: 100.0% (920 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 920 square miles
--- #20 largest county in state, #797 nationwide
- Population density: 2.1 people / square mile (1,913 residents)
--- #17 lowest density county in state, #161 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Logan County
- Rural area: 100.0% (571 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 571 square miles
--- #57 largest county in state, #1,771 nationwide
- Population density: 1.6 people / square mile (927 residents)
--- #16 lowest density county in state, #121 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Rock County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,008 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,008 square miles
--- #16 largest county in state, #670 nationwide
- Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (1,414 residents)
--- #15 lowest density county in state, #99 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Wheeler County
- Rural area: 100.0% (575 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 575 square miles
--- #47 largest county in state, #1,726 nationwide
- Population density: 1.4 people / square mile (783 residents)
--- #14 lowest density county in state, #96 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hayes County
- Rural area: 100.0% (713 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 713 square miles
--- #38 largest county in state, #1,281 nationwide
- Population density: 1.3 people / square mile (893 residents)
--- #13 lowest density county in state, #90 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Garden County
- Rural area: 100.0% (1,704 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 1,704 square miles
--- #7 largest county in state, #352 nationwide
- Population density: 1.1 people / square mile (1,864 residents)
--- #12 lowest density county in state, #80 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Loup County
- Rural area: 100.0% (568 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 568 square miles
--- #63 largest county in state, #1,797 nationwide
- Population density: 1.1 people / square mile (605 residents)
--- #11 lowest density county in state, #75 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Keya Paha County
- Rural area: 100.0% (773 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 773 square miles
--- #28 largest county in state, #1,121 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (760 residents)
--- #10 lowest density county in state, #68 nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Banner County
- Rural area: 100.0% (746 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 746 square miles
--- #30 largest county in state, #1,182 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (722 residents)
--- #8 lowest density county in state, #65 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hooker County
- Rural area: 100.0% (721 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 721 square miles
--- #33 largest county in state, #1,239 nationwide
- Population density: 1.0 people / square mile (693 residents)
--- #7 lowest density county in state, #61 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Grant County
- Rural area: 100.0% (776 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 776 square miles
--- #27 largest county in state, #1,117 nationwide
- Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (722 residents)
--- #6 lowest density county in state, #59 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Thomas County
- Rural area: 100.0% (713 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 713 square miles
--- #37 largest county in state, #1,280 nationwide
- Population density: 0.9 people / square mile (645 residents)
--- #5 lowest density county in state, #56 nationwide
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#4. Blaine County
- Rural area: 100.0% (711 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 711 square miles
--- #39 largest county in state, #1,289 nationwide
- Population density: 0.7 people / square mile (477 residents)
--- #4 lowest density county in state, #36 nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#3. Arthur County
- Rural area: 100.0% (715 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 715 square miles
--- #36 largest county in state, #1,271 nationwide
- Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (427 residents)
--- #3 lowest density county in state, #33 nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#2. Sioux County
- Rural area: 100.0% (2,067 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 2,067 square miles
--- #6 largest county in state, #275 nationwide
- Population density: 0.6 people / square mile (1,219 residents)
--- #2 lowest density county in state, #32 nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#1. McPherson County
- Rural area: 100.0% (859 square miles)
- Urban area: 0.0% (0 square miles)
- Total land area: 859 square miles
--- #23 largest county in state, #966 nationwide
- Population density: 0.5 people / square mile (395 residents)
--- #1 lowest density county in state, #23 nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.