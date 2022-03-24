Nebraska, Lancaster County both see small population gains

Both the state of Nebraska and Lancaster County eked out small population gains last year, according to the latest update from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lancaster County's estimated population as of July 1 was 324,514, which was up about 1,900 people from the 2020 census as of April of that year and about 1,600 more than the July 2020 population estimate.

The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by roughly the same numbers.

In raw numbers, Lancaster County had the second-highest population growth in the state, trailing only Sarpy County. But in terms of percentage growth, it ranked only 20th in the April 2020-July 2021 period and 23rd in the July 2020-July 2021 period.

The 0.5% growth from July 2020-July 2021 was much lower than the recent annual average, which was about 1.3% from 2010-2020.

Still, it was better than many of the state's largest counties. Douglas County grew only 0.1% between April 2020 and July 2021, and it did not grow at all from July-July. Buffalo County had percentage growth that was slightly lower than Lancaster County's, while Hall County had declines of more than 1%.

Adams, Dodge, Lincoln, Madison, Platte and Scotts Bluff counties all either lost population or stayed flat.

Nebraska as a whole added about 2,200 people, for a 0.1% growth rate. That also was much lower than its recent growth rate, which averaged about 0.7% annually from 2010-2020.

The Census Bureau said 73% of U.S. counties and more than 55% of metro areas saw a natural decrease in population, meaning there were more deaths than births, which it attributed in part to increased mortality from COVID-19.

However, many of those counties and metro areas made up that deficit with migration. Overall, 58% of U.S. counties gained population, as did 65% of metro areas, the Census Bureau said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

