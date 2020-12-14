Nebraska hospitals start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Nebraska hospitals started receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and planned to start vaccinating their employees soon.
Bryan Health said in a tweet that its first shipment of the vaccine had arrived this morning and it would start vaccinating front-line medical workers today. The health system had previously said it would receive about 2,900 doses as part of the first shipment.
CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy Mike Tiesi said Monday that the health system had received vaccine doses at its Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha, and that it expects to receive additional vaccine doses at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and St. Francis in Grand Island either later Monday or on Tuesday.
"It is an early Christmas present," said Tiesi, who called the vaccine "hope in a bottle."
CHI Health officials said they were still working on plans Monday morning as to when vaccinations would begin.
Last week, CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson said the health system was expecting to receive 5,800 doses originally, with about 975 of those going to St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Support Local Journalism
Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said it was not expecting to receive vaccine shipments until Tuesday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska's initial vaccine shipment would total about 15,600 and will go to eight hospitals. He has not identified those hospitals, but some have publicly said they would be receiving the vaccines.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said he expected all hospitals receiving vaccine in the first shipment to have it within 24-48 hours.
A second vaccine produced by Moderna is expected to be approved for emergency use this week, and will likely be shipped out next week. Anthone said he expects Nebraska to receive both a first shipment of Moderna vaccine and a second shipment of Pfizer vaccine next week, although he did not provide an estimated number of either.
As part of the state's vaccination plan, front-line health care workers will be first to get the vaccine, followed by staff and residents of nursing homes.
The second wave of vaccinations will include first responders and other essential workers such as teachers and transportation workers.
Anthone said state officials had initially been told Nebraska would receive a combined 104,000 vaccine doses, from both Pfizer and Moderna, this month, and it still expects to receive that amount.
This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.