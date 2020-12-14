 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska hospitals start receiving COVID-19 vaccines
View Comments
breaking featured

Nebraska hospitals start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped Sunday at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska hospitals started receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and planned to start vaccinating their employees soon.

Bryan Health said in a tweet that its first shipment of the vaccine had arrived this morning and it would start vaccinating front-line medical workers today. The health system had previously said it would receive about 2,900 doses as part of the first shipment.

bryan vaccine

Bryan Health employees Tiffany Goeller, left, and Jolyn Merry unpack a box of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday morning.

CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy Mike Tiesi said Monday that the health system had received vaccine doses at its Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha, and that it expects to receive additional vaccine doses at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and St. Francis in Grand Island either later Monday or on Tuesday.

"It is an early Christmas present," said Tiesi, who called the vaccine "hope in a bottle."

A shot in the arm: Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Nebraska

CHI Health officials said they were still working on plans Monday morning as to when vaccinations would begin.

Last week, CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson said the health system was expecting to receive 5,800 doses originally, with about 975 of those going to St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Patient care at Bryan a test of resiliency as number of deaths spike

Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said it was not expecting to receive vaccine shipments until Tuesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska's initial vaccine shipment would total about 15,600 and will go to eight hospitals. He has not identified those hospitals, but some have publicly said they would be receiving the vaccines.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said he expected all hospitals receiving vaccine in the first shipment to have it within 24-48 hours.

A second vaccine produced by Moderna is expected to be approved for emergency use this week, and will likely be shipped out next week. Anthone said he expects Nebraska to receive both a first shipment of Moderna vaccine and a second shipment of Pfizer vaccine next week, although he did not provide an estimated number of either.

As part of the state's vaccination plan, front-line health care workers will be first to get the vaccine, followed by staff and residents of nursing homes.

The second wave of vaccinations will include first responders and other essential workers such as teachers and transportation workers.

Anthone said state officials had initially been told Nebraska would receive a combined 104,000 vaccine doses, from both Pfizer and Moderna, this month, and it still expects to receive that amount.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for more updates.

Lincoln hospitals could have COVID-19 vaccine by the weekend

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News