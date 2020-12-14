Nebraska hospitals start receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Nebraska hospitals started receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and planned to start vaccinating their employees soon.

Bryan Health said in a tweet that its first shipment of the vaccine had arrived this morning and it would start vaccinating front-line medical workers today. The health system had previously said it would receive about 2,900 doses as part of the first shipment.

CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy Mike Tiesi said Monday that the health system had received vaccine doses at its Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha, and that it expects to receive additional vaccine doses at St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and St. Francis in Grand Island either later Monday or on Tuesday.

"It is an early Christmas present," said Tiesi, who called the vaccine "hope in a bottle."

CHI Health officials said they were still working on plans Monday morning as to when vaccinations would begin.

Last week, CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson said the health system was expecting to receive 5,800 doses originally, with about 975 of those going to St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said it was not expecting to receive vaccine shipments until Tuesday.