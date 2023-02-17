Nearly a year after undergoing a blood transfusion, Nebraska basketball guard Sam Griesel is trying to raise awareness about the national blood shortage.

Friday, Nebraska Athletics and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at Memorial Stadium. Griesel had personally requested to host one at the university.

Kate Dean, assistant director of marketing and fan experience for Nebraska Athletics, helped make the event happen.

"About three months ago Sam reached out and was looking to do a blood drive," Dean said. "We've had a long relationship with the Red Cross, so I reached out and they set us up and got to work."

Dean said they provided some social media materials for Griesel, but he took it upon himself to promote the event.

Griesel spent several hours in the hospitality area, talking and taking pictures with donors, and thanking them for their time. Men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was also in attendance.

"This is really important to me because, as many people know, I went through my own health scare in which a blood transfusion was necessary for my recovery," Griesel said in a news release promoting the event.

In November 2021, the Lincoln East High School graduate suffered from a bleeding ulcer while traveling with North Dakota State's men's basketball team. His recovery included a four-hour blood transfusion.

Since transferring to Nebraska for his final season of eligibility, Griesel said he wanted to bring awareness to his hometown about the need for blood donations.

"Through my experience, I learned about blood donation shortages we have across the country," he said in the release. "I was so grateful that someone took time out of their day to donate blood so that I could feel better. I'd like to use my platform to help spread awareness for this issue."

Dean said that despite Griesel graduating this year, the athletic department is considering making the blood drive an annual event.

Lisa Gallentine, district manager for the American Red Cross, welcomed the idea.

"We'd love to," she said.

The American Red Cross had a goal of 45 donors for the event, which ran from noon to 6 p.m. As of 3 p.m., almost 90 people had signed up.

"Today was very successful," Gallentine said.

