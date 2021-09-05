Nebraska growing more diverse; numbers in state's small towns dwindling

The 2020 census produced some pretty predictable numbers for Nebraska, and some that maybe weren't expected.

For example, all the population growth and then some, occurred in the state's three largest counties: Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. That's a result that was expected because it follows a pattern in past census numbers. Since 1980, those counties combined have added a little more than 420,000 people, while the other 90 counties have lost about 30,000.

The three counties now account for 56% of the state's population, up from 43% in 1980.

The lack of population gains in rural areas has kept Nebraska's overall per-decade growth in the single-digit percentage range over the past several decades, but last year's 7.4% growth did reach one unexpected milestone: it matched overall U.S. growth for the first time in more than a century.

That was partly due to a decline in overall growth in the U.S., but it was also due to the fact that the 2010s were the second-best decade in the past century in terms of population growth in Nebraska.