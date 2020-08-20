Nebraska gets some attention during national anthem performance at Democratic National Convention

The group had 10 days to pull together singers and a performance, which was no easy task, Parker said. So they cast a wide net, drawing from their own 800 members and reaching out to choirs they were familiar with across the country.

Singers’ ties to a particular state could mean they live there, but could also be that they were born there, attended school there or even, in some cases, had extended family there.

When Theo said he wanted to try out, his mom suggested he could represent Nebraska.

Parker came to Lincoln in 2007 — along with her husband and their young daughter — to earn her doctorate degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her husband taught lighting at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

She was pregnant with Theo at the time.

“We moved to Nebraska when I was pregnant, so I really do think of Theo as a Cornhusker,” she said.

They moved into a home near Sheridan Elementary, where Theo’s older sister, Sara — who also performed in Choir Across America this week — went to school. As a toddler, Theo attended the Dimensions early childhood program at First-Plymouth Church.