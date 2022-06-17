Nebraska Game and Parks rejects turkey hunt changes, approves lion, river otter seasons

Three times a year, rural mail carriers traveling the backroads of Nebraska keep track of turkeys.

They log the number of birds they see, note the number of miles they drove and send the information back to biologists at the state Game and Parks Commission.

Last July, more than 370 carriers in most of the state’s 93 counties participated, totaling turkeys over the course of four days and 156,000 miles. They repeated the process in October and April.

The commission has relied on the carriers to count turkeys -- and partridge, bobwhite quail, pheasants and rabbits -- since the 1940s.

“It’s a really useful tool,” said Luke Meduna, the commission’s big game program manager. “It’s really good data.”

And it’s been telling Meduna and his staff the story of a sharp decline in the state’s turkey population, which is down 45% since its peak years of 2008 to 2010.

But it’s not just the network of rural mail carriers noticing the drop-off. Hunters are seeing it, too.

In fall 2014, nearly 70% of permit-holders were successful in their hunts; last year, that number fell to 46%.

In post-season surveys, the commission asked hunters if they would hunt turkeys again in Nebraska after their 2021 experiences. Of the 441 who responded, 7% said no, and a few gave their reasons:

“We don't see enough of them to spend the money on the license” one wrote. “From 10 years back the turkey population is abysmal.”

And: “No birds makes it not a good use of my free time.”

And: “The population needs to rebound before we hunt anymore.”

Because of the decline, Meduna and his staff recommended restrictions to the 2023 spring and fall turkey hunts, including smaller bag and permit limits and a shortened fall season.

Specifically, they suggested the commission cut six weeks out of the fall season, and lower the bag limit from two birds to one. For the spring season, they recommended cutting the permit limit from three to two.

Meduna projected the changes to the fall season alone would cut the harvest by up to 40% -- from 2,529 turkeys last year to an estimated 1,500 in 2023.

By comparison, hunters in Nebraska killed more than 7,000 birds during the fall 2014 season.

After Meduna and his staff recommended the restrictions, he heard from about a dozen hunters, he said.

None of them opposed the changes. “In fact, a fair number have said we’re not going far enough.”

And at their meeting Friday in Lexington, Game and Parks Commissioners said the same thing -- and voted against the proposed changes.

“They rejected our staff recommendations on the premise we weren’t doing enough to minimize the impact on the turkey population,” Meduna said after the meeting.

Commissioners asked for a revised plan that would further reduce the fall hen harvest, and minimize the impact of the spring season, he said.

He plans to have something ready for the commission’s August meeting.

Where the birds went

Meduna couldn’t point to a single source of the population decline, but he had a few guesses.

First, though, he pointed to the high-water years -- the late 2000s -- when turkeys were flourishing in Nebraska. “There were literally turkeys everywhere. In town, and things like that.”

That was likely an artificial high, driven by ideal nesting conditions, their instinct to produce as many offspring as possible and a decline in predators.

“Turkeys can produce a lot of young in a hurry, and that was probably part of it. We had a series of good years where the numbers overshot the normal carrying capacity and what the habitat can support.”

The boom also appeared in the wake of the West Nile Virus, which had cut the number of great horned owls, a key turkey predator.

But the owls bounced back. And the number of coyotes -- another predator -- has increased, after it was reduced by mange several years ago. Raccoons, which attack the nests to prey on chicks, are a threat, too.

At the same time, turkeys are losing land, Meduna said. Old timber is aging and red cedar is invading. And when commodity prices rise, producers are inclined to plant where they haven’t planted before.

“We’ve seen a lot of what was historically marginal farm land be converted back to row crops,” he said. “Peripheral turkey habitat has gone back to being farmed.”

Still, those are all just theories, he said. To get harder evidence of what’s happening with Nebraska’s turkeys, the commission is planning a three-year research study with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Georgia.

This winter, they plan to place song meters in the trees of two western Nebraska study sites, allowing them to record the rate and intensity of gobbling and correlate that to the breeding and nesting seasons. That will help show, among other things, the impact of the hunting season on gobbling, an important part of the turkey breeding cycle.

They will also install 120 GPS collars on turkeys -- 60 at each site -- to study the survival of toms and hens, their habitat selection and nest survival.

Lion, otter seasons approved

Commissioners on Friday did approve another mountain lion hunting season in the Pine Ridge region.

The 2023 season will be similar to 2022, with a limit of four animals and a sublimit of two females. But the commission will lower the number of lottery permits from 320 to 200 to try to increase the length of the season and boost hunter satisfaction, the agency said in a news release.

The commission estimated the Pine Ridge’s mountain lion population at 33 animals.

And commissioners also approved the state’s second-ever regulated river otter trapping season, from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28 -- or until 125 otters are harvested.

Gone from the state for decades, river otters were reintroduced in the 1980s and have since thrived; the commission removed them from the endangered species list in 2020 after their numbers topped 2,000 and they’d spread across the state.

Last year, the state announced its inaugural otter season, with 78 trapped.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.