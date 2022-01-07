Nebraska Game and Parks contest winner gets new camper after documenting 2021 travels

ASHLAND — Kathryn Romine is sure to visit many Nebraska state parks and landmarks this year, just as she did in 2021. But this time, her travels will be a little more comfortable.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission awarded a new camper to the Lincoln woman Friday at Mahoney State Park as part of its Your Park Adventure competition, which celebrated 100 years of Nebraska state parks.
In an attempt to encourage more Nebraskans to get outside and explore their state’s recreational areas, Game and Parks staff set up 100 selfie stations around Nebraska’s parks. Participants in the contest were asked to visit Chadron State Park, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Arbor Lodge State Historical Park and Danish Alps State Recreation Area and take a photo at each site. The grand prize: A new Forest River RV donated by AC Nelsen RV World in Omaha.
Romine was one of 800 participants to visit the four sites. Without the contest, Romine said she likely never would’ve experienced the beauty and excitement the parks have to offer.
“I saw parts of the state I have to go back to,” Romine said. “I do have to camp at Chadron — it was beautiful. I would have never probably seen it if it weren’t for this competition.”
Romine visited the parks as part of a Labor Day trip with her best friend, Sarah Semerad, who also participated in the contest. Romine said she was just happy to take the trip, and never thought anything would come of it until she received a phone call at work one day informing her she'd won the grand prize.
“I was so in shock,” Romine said. “I think I stopped breathing."
With her new camper, Romine said she plans to visit other Nebraska camping spots, such as Indian Cave State Park and Branched Oak Lake, but also make extended cross-country trips.
As part of the Your Park Adventure competition, two people were awarded runner-up prizes that included a tent and backpacking gear, a grill and sleeping bags. Scheels and Crouch Recreation contributed to those gift packages.
Margot DesRocher, Reservation Program Coordinator with Game and Parks, said the centennial year came at a time when Nebraskans needed it most because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We celebrated this 100 years of parks at a time when it was really important for people to get outside," DesRocher said. "We saw more people get outside than ever before."
DesRocher said the competition was in tune with the organization's mission — to get Nebraskans outside and appreciating the beautiful and diverse areas of their state.
“We just want to continue to do that for the next 100 years and beyond, and I really hope people enjoy and invest in our Nebraska state parks,” DesRocher said.
30 must-see Nebraska state and national park gems
Pine Ridge National Recreation Area
Snake River Falls
Ashfall Fossil Beds
Johnson Lake
Nebraska National Forest
Lake McConaughy
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area
Calamus Reservoir
Agate Fossil Beds
Box Butte State Recreation Area
Bridgeport State Recreation Area
Buttes
Cub Creek Recreation Area
Chadron State Park
Gavins Point Dam
Courthouse and Jail Rocks
Jeffrey Lake
Toadstool Geologic Park
Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge
Fort Robinson
Louisville State Recreation Area
Ponca State Park
Platte River State Park
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Indian Cave State Park
Niobrara National Scenic River
Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area
Lewis and Clark Lake State Recreation Area
Halsey Lookout Tower
Smith Falls State Park
Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com