Nebraska Game and Parks contest winner gets new camper after documenting 2021 travels

Romine visited the parks as part of a Labor Day trip with her best friend, Sarah Semerad, who also participated in the contest. Romine said she was just happy to take the trip, and never thought anything would come of it until she received a phone call at work one day informing her she'd won the grand prize.

“I was so in shock,” Romine said. “I think I stopped breathing."

With her new camper, Romine said she plans to visit other Nebraska camping spots, such as Indian Cave State Park and Branched Oak Lake, but also make extended cross-country trips.

As part of the Your Park Adventure competition, two people were awarded runner-up prizes that included a tent and backpacking gear, a grill and sleeping bags. Scheels and Crouch Recreation contributed to those gift packages.

Margot DesRocher, Reservation Program Coordinator with Game and Parks, said the centennial year came at a time when Nebraskans needed it most because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We celebrated this 100 years of parks at a time when it was really important for people to get outside," DesRocher said. "We saw more people get outside than ever before."