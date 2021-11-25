 Skip to main content
Nebraska family wins boat in Take 'em Fishing program
Nebraska family wins boat in Take 'em Fishing program

Mitch and Heather Bartunek introduced their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, to fishing this year. Now that they have won the grand prize in the 2021 Take ’em Fishing program, they can take her fishing next year in their new Bass Tracker Classic XL fishing boat courtesy of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.

One lucky family walked away with a new fishing boat from the Take 'em Fishing program.

Mitch and Heather Bartunek, who are from around Bruno, entered the Nebraska Game and Parks program by submitting a photo of their daughter fishing earlier this year.

The program encourages anglers to introduce someone new to fishing and submit a photo for the chance to win prizes.

The Bartuneks won the grand prize — a new Bass Tracker Classic XL fishing boat — after their name was drawn from 2,500 entries.

“This gives us new opportunities to spend time on the water as a family,” Mitch Bartunek said in a news release.

The family's road to success in the program started when the couple took their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, fishing at a youth event at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, where she received her first fishing pole.

Her parents couldn't wait to watch her cast her first line, so they headed to the water that same day.

“We fished off the dock, and she was lucky enough to catch several fish,” Mitch Bartunek said. “Her excitement really brought joy to our entire family.”

The family is excited to start making memories in their new boat and continue fishing with their daughters, he said.

“We want our daughters to enjoy the outdoors as much as we do, and with this boat, we now can create new memories.”

