Nebraska family wins boat in Take 'em Fishing program

One lucky family walked away with a new fishing boat from the Take 'em Fishing program.

Mitch and Heather Bartunek, who are from around Bruno, entered the Nebraska Game and Parks program by submitting a photo of their daughter fishing earlier this year.

The program encourages anglers to introduce someone new to fishing and submit a photo for the chance to win prizes.

The Bartuneks won the grand prize — a new Bass Tracker Classic XL fishing boat — after their name was drawn from 2,500 entries.

“This gives us new opportunities to spend time on the water as a family,” Mitch Bartunek said in a news release.

The family's road to success in the program started when the couple took their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, fishing at a youth event at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, where she received her first fishing pole.

Her parents couldn't wait to watch her cast her first line, so they headed to the water that same day.

“We fished off the dock, and she was lucky enough to catch several fish,” Mitch Bartunek said. “Her excitement really brought joy to our entire family.”