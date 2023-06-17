In a first since 2013, the area where mountain lions can be hunted in Nebraska will expand after action last week by the Game and Parks Commission, but the move was not without criticism.

Beginning next year, in what will be the seventh mountain lion hunting season approved by the commission, the Niobrara River Valley will join the Pine Ridge as the state’s second region approved for harvesting the species.

The decision came in a public hearing held by the commission in Alma on June 9, where staff recommendations for mountain lions and other animals, including otter and paddlefish, were approved.

For its inaugural season in the Niobrara, the commission set its hunting limit to two mountain lions or one female, whichever comes first. The season will start Jan. 2 and will extend through the end of February — or until any of the two limits are reached. In the event that they’re not, an auxiliary season will be held from March 16 through March 31 until the limit is reached.

Why the expansion

The commission’s decision to expand the harvest of mountain lions to the Niobrara is based on a number of reasons:

* The population’s resiliency to harvest, meaning hunting mountain lions in a given area will not affect the overall health of the population.

* To provide a harvest opportunity for both people and the state.

* To control and slow the number of mountain lions and maintain the population at levels landowners are willing to accept.

Currently, the population estimate in the Niobrara Valley stands at more than 20 lions, according to Sam Wilson, the commission’s furbearer and carnivore program manager, with the first confirmed sighting dating back to 2001.

By 2013, genetic evidence showed that a resident population was reproducing there, and during the past year and a half, the commission said it documented nine instances of reproduction from six adult females, covering areas of nearly 100 miles.

But as the population continued to increase, public tolerance began to shift and concerns over livestock attacks by mountain lions in the Niobrara Valley were raised by landowners and locals.

This presented another reason for the expansion: To avoid what happened in the Pine Ridge.

“What we have seen in the Pine Ridge was, we had a significant number of livestock depredations when the (mountain lion) population was likely — at least according to a population estimate — at its peak,” Wilson said. “And then after we began consecutive hunting seasons in 2019 it was reduced.”

Wilson did clarify, however, that this doesn’t automatically translate to cause-and-effect. But he did mention that it impacts how livestock growers feel.

“It certainly does affect social tolerance for people who ranch and live in those areas,” he said.

Another factor the commission considered was the relation of Nebraska mountain lions to their larger populations, according to Wilson.

Isolated mountain lion populations, like one in Florida, are at a greater risk of decline. In Nebraska, however, these populations are not isolated.

“Our (mountain lion) populations are connected to populations in Colorado and Wyoming and the Black Hills of South Dakota,” Wilson said. “It’s sort of a new edge to a larger population of tens of thousands of mountain lions that extends into Nebraska and then covers every western state all the way to the Pacific Ocean and to the Canadian border and down into Mexico.”

As a result, Wilson said, these populations remain healthy and are not as likely to be diminished.

Pushback

The commission’s decision last week came despite criticism from mountain lion advocates, including Mark Elbroch, director of the puma program at Panthera, a global nonprofit based in New York City devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cats and the ecosystems they live in.

“Nowhere else in the U.S. is any other state hunting such tiny populations that are not supported by immigration from adjacent areas,” Elbroch said.

In his criticism, Elbroch, an internationally recognized cougar expert whose advice regarding mountain lions was sought by the commission on several occasions, pointed out the commission’s lack of scientific data in the Niobrara Valley when making population estimates.

“All we have is a quote from Sam Wilson saying he thinks there are 20 or more lions,” Elbroch said in response to emailed questions. “His best guess is not defensible science upon which to build transparent management actions, regardless of whether he might or might not be right. The commission must be able to show with minimal doubt that the population is of sufficient size, using peer-reviewed, proven methods for determining abundance.”

According to a recommendations booklet released by the commission this month, the commission said it conducted genetic surveys using scat detector dogs in the Niobrara Valley to determine population size in 2012 and 2014, but said results were insufficient. Since then, the commission has not conducted genetic surveys using scat, but said it plans to do so this fall.

But Elbroch pushed against other claims, too, including those of depredation.

“The evidence is clear,” he said. “Killing so many mountain lions will not increase Nebraska’s deer, nor will it increase human or livestock safety in any meaningful way.”

He added that even though mountain lions do occasionally attack livestock, the risks are small and could further be diminished with better husbandry practices.

A question of values

Mountain lions in Nebraska gained protected status in 1995, when the Legislature classified them as game species. This afforded hunters the opportunity to harvest them for the first time so long as the population was large enough to sustain a harvest.

In 2012, the state gave the commission authority to start regulating the species, including issuing permits and approving hunting seasons. Since 2014, the commission approved a hunting season in the Pine Ridge each year, with exceptions made from 2015-2018.

Now, nearly 30 years since 1995, some mountain lion advocates question those decisions.

Colin Croft, an environmental ethics instructor at Western Nebraska Community College, said he wonders what makes a mountain lion a game species to begin with.

“Maybe that's a question we need to revisit — and 'we' meaning Nebraskans,” Croft said.

He said the commission’s lack of transparency in their data-sharing and decision-making, particularly in the past five years, gives him cause for concern. He said he suspects the complicated nature of the subject led the commission to conclude that the less they share, “the less food there is or fuel for criticism.”

But Croft also pointed a finger at the Legislature's original decision to afford mountain lions game species status.

“The main talking point was, ‘Well, this is clearly better than being unprotected,’ which it is,” Croft said. "But the third option never got discussed, which is simply protecting them and not classifying them as a game species. I think it would be very interesting for Nebraskans to weigh in today, almost 30 years after that decision, and see what most Nebraskans think about this species.”

Croft, who also runs Nebraskans Living with Mountain Lions, a Facebook group advocating for the species, added that he believes mountain lions’ classification as a game species shouldn’t only be regulated according to scientific data, but that other considerations should be made as well.

“Science can provide some data on it, but it's ultimately a question of different views and values,” he said. “And I think in some ways, you know, going after Game and Parks on this might be missing the forest for the trees — that we really do need to have an open and inclusive conversation with all Nebraskans.”

Currently, with the exception of California and Texas, every western state, including Nebraska, views mountain lions as a game species.

Still, this protected status, according to Wilson, is exactly what has allowed mountain lion populations to thrive over the past 30 years and extend into Nebraska and other neighboring states.

“We’re basically managing (mountain lions) like other states are that have these populations, and as a game animal, which they are under state law,” Wilson said.

Moving forward

With the new unit now approved, hunters can harvest mountain lions in the Niobrara Valley starting next year.

Wilson said he is confident with the commission’s decision, thanks in part to years of research in the Niobrara.

“During that time some of the animals from the Pine Ridge helped to recolonize the Niobrara Valley,” he said. “So for me and for the commission it provides some confidence that if this worked in the Pine Ridge — this sort of management, 10 years after our hunting seasons began — we would expect similar results in the Niobrara.”

The commission said it will issue 160 permits for the Niobrara unit, which will extend to parts of Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha, Rock and Sheridan counties.

