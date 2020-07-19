You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska Democratic Party backs Shelton for Senate seat
Nebraska Democratic Party backs Shelton for Senate seat

Should current Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek drop out of his race against incumbent U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, the Nebraska Democratic Party has approved a new candidate to take his place.

Alisha Shelton, a mental health therapist and leader in the African American community from Omaha, finished third out of seven candidates in the May primary and is the party's new selection as the candidate to take on Sasse.

Janicek, who has faced calls to drop out following a series of inappropriate text messages about a female staffer, must do so before Sept. 1 in order for the Nebraska Democratic Party to get Shelton on the ballot. The organization has already pulled all resources and support from Janicek after deeming that his actions breached their code of conduct.

If Janicek does not drop out of the race before Sept. 1, his name will remain on the ballot on election day. Shelton cannot run as a write-in candidate because she ran in the primary election.

Alisha K. Shelton

Alisha K. Shelton

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

