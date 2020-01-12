Nebraska day care providers struggling with new background check law

A new state law requiring childcare employees to undergo an additional federal background check has been met with mixed reviews by providers since it took effect in October.

While some agree that more background checks aren't bad, especially when children are in play, others aren't sure the extra step serves a purpose.

Kelsey Minchow, director of Mini's Preschool and Childcare in Lincoln, considers the mandated FBI checks redundant.

"In terms of child safety, there is no such thing as overkill," she said. "But the reports can only tell us so much."

Beyond this, Minchow sees fewer and fewer applicants because of the time it takes to go through the extra check. New employees cannot work until the background check has been approved, which Minchow said has taken up to a month.

"A lot of people just can't wait that long to start working," she said, adding the number of applicants has dropped.

Applicants must fill out the already mandated state background checks, which take about three to five days to be approved. With the added necessity of a federal background check, the process all takes about seven to 10 days, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.