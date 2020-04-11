Nebraska COVID-19 cases hit 700 with one new Lancaster County case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of Nebraska cases of COVID-19 hit 700 on Saturday, and the number of Lancaster County cases is now 50.

The statewide total, released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday afternoon, is an increase of 52 from Friday's total.

Omaha-dominated Douglas County now has 228 COVID-19 cases, while Hall County has 129 cases.

The state has had 9,285 negative tests out of a total of 10,007 tests. Nebraska has 17 deaths from COVID-19, one of those in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County case was community acquired, bringing the total number of community spread cases in the county to 32, according to a city of Lincoln news release.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is now monitoring 91 individuals. There have been 1,468 negative tests in the county, 50 positives and 15 tests are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

