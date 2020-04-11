You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska COVID-19 cases hit 700 with one new Lancaster County case
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Nebraska COVID-19 cases hit 700 with one new Lancaster County case

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

The number of Nebraska cases of COVID-19 hit 700 on Saturday, and the number of Lancaster County cases is now 50.

The statewide total, released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday afternoon, is an increase of 52 from Friday's total.

Omaha-dominated Douglas County now has 228 COVID-19 cases, while Hall County has 129 cases.

Lincoln farmers markets look for new ways to connect vendors, customers

The state has had 9,285 negative tests out of a total of 10,007 tests. Nebraska has 17 deaths from COVID-19, one of those in Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County case was community acquired, bringing the total number of community spread cases in the county to 32, according to a city of Lincoln news release.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is now monitoring 91 individuals. There have been 1,468 negative tests in the county, 50 positives and 15 tests are pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Child among six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lincoln
South Beltway project clears financial obstacle, remains on schedule for 2023 opening

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News