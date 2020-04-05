You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska COVID-19 cases climb by 40, no new deaths reported
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska reached 363 Sunday — up 40 cases from Saturday evening.

But the number of deaths — eight — remained the same, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The new cases include Seward County's first confirmed infection, a man in his 60s who is believed to have contracted the virus while working outside the four counties (Butler, Polk, Seward and York) covered by the Four Corners Health Department. He has been isolating at home since becoming sick.

They also include two new cases from the East-Central District Health Department — one in Colfax County and one in Platte — believed to be linked to the same source.

Douglas County remained the state’s most infected, with 144 cases, and Hall County was next, with 44.

Lancaster County’s total remained unchanged at 18 as of noon Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

