Nebraska Community College Association director to retire

Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, will retire at the end of the year after five years in the position.

Adams, a former speaker of the Legislature and mayor of York, said in a news release that the position has been rewarding and has helped him continue his service to the state.

Diane Keller, chair of the association's board of directors, said Adams' work in the Legislature made him a natural fit for the job.

“The NCCA board thanks Greg Adams for his dedicated leadership, which greatly benefited Nebraska’s community colleges and the communities and students they serve,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.