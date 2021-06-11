 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Community College Association director to retire
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska Community College Association director to retire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, will retire at the end of the year after five years in the position. 

Adams, a former speaker of the Legislature and mayor of York, said in a news release that the position has been rewarding and has helped him continue his service to the state.

Diane Keller, chair of the association's board of directors, said Adams' work in the Legislature made him a natural fit for the job. 

“The NCCA board thanks Greg Adams for his dedicated leadership, which greatly benefited Nebraska’s community colleges and the communities and students they serve,” she said. 

Sprinkler ban in effect indefinitely for more than 1,800 rural Lancaster County residents
Investigators find body at Pawnee Lake, Lancaster County sheriff says
Lincoln man sentenced to at least 40 years for involvement in 2019 crime that left two dead
Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified, sheriff says
Top Journal Star photos for June

L - R) Charlie Troxel, Amy Struthers and Ramona Meester follow Aging Partners community health educator Tracie Foreman in Quigong exercises as part of a free drop-in 1-hour circuit training class in the FitLot, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Woods Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
+1 
Greg Adams

Greg Adams

 Courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News