The Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing announced the hiring of a new executive director last week.

Arlene Garcia Gunderson, a native American Sign Language user, was the commission’s choice. She was born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents who are deaf and brings more than 10 years of administrative experience to the commission, according to a news release.

Gunderson’s professional experiences largely center around the fields of advocacy, ASL, deaf education, human services and interpreting. Among her professional experiences, she was the first person of color to serve as the president of the National American Sign Language Teachers Association, where she served two terms and was a board member.

Additionally, Gunderson has backgrounds in teaching, training and mentoring in K-12 and higher education.

In her new role she will focus on broadening understanding and sensitivity to those with hearing and sight disabilities.

Gunderson’s hiring comes just days before the beginning of Deaf History Month, which is in April. The NCDHH has several events planned during the month, starting with a Deaf History Month Kickoff event Saturday.

