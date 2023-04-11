College towns nationwide saw a post-pandemic rebound in populations as students returned to school, according to Census figures.

"Many counties with large universities saw their populations fully rebound this year as students returned." Dr. Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for estimates and projections in the Census Bureau’s population division, said in a news release.

Nebraska was no different, with most counties containing a college or university seeing population gains, even those that had lost population the previous year.

For example, Dawes County, home to Chadron State College, saw its population climb to 8,241 last year, an increase of 90 people over the previous year, when it had lost 19 people.

Wayne County, home to Wayne State College, has now seen two straight years of population gains after a slight decline in 2020. The county added 38 people in 2022 year after adding 149 in 2021.

York County, home to York University, added 145 people in 2021 and 106 in 2022.

Seward County, home to Concordia University, saw a population gain of 108 people last year after losing 30 in 2021.

Other counties with four-year colleges that saw population gains in 2022 were Saline, Sarpy, Lancaster, Douglas, Buffalo and Nemaha counties.

The trend was not universal, however. Adams County, home to Hastings College, and Dodge County, home to Midland University, both lost population in 2022 and have dipped below their 2020 Census official populations.

