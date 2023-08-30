As she carried the last box of petitions from the bed of a U-Haul truck toward the Secretary of State’s Election Office on Wednesday morning, Jenni Benson turned to one of the dozens of allies she has joined forces with over the last three months.

"Let's do this, Brad," the president of the Nebraska State Education Association president said, summoning Brad Christian-Sallis, a director at the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, who had been seated at a table outside the Cornhusker Hotel, which houses the election office.

Together, the two walked into the hotel to a chorus of cheers from dozens of Support Our Schools Nebraska advocates who had gathered to celebrate the end of the group's 90-day petition drive.

The box Benson carried held the last of 117,145 petition signatures the coalition turned in Wednesday — more than double the amount the group needs to put a law providing tax incentives for donors to scholarship funds for private and faith-based schools on the ballot in November 2024.

"The sheer number of signatures this coalition gathered in less than 90 days sends a powerful message to elected officials, and they need to listen," Benson told supporters and reporters at a gathering in the hotel's lobby.

The message, she said to a round of applause: "Nebraskans support public schools."

When LB753 takes effect in January 2024, individuals and entities will be able to reduce their tax liability by making donations to scholarship funds that help students attend private schools across the state.

The total amount of tax credits available in each of the first two years will be $25 million, according to the provisions of the bill, with the cap set to increase to $100 million after — or about one-tenth the amount of money appropriated by the state for public school education annually.

Opponents of the law, which include teachers’ unions, school board leaders, education policy organizations, advocates of individuals with disabilities and others say the policy harms students, families and schools by diverting would-be public school funding to private and parochial schools that don’t have to accept every student.

"LB753 hurts our kids and our kids deserve better," said Christian-Sallis, the director of power building at Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, a Lincoln-based nonprofit that works to increase voter turnout in the state.

"So while some politicians and wealthy special interests have and will continue to try and stop us, the will of the people is clear: that we need to repeal LB753," he said Wednesday. "And that's what we're gonna do."

Law won't be suspended

A coalition of organizations set out to gather 90,000 signatures in 90 days to get the issue on the ballot.

The petition drive needed signatures from 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties for the referendum to go before voters in the November 2024 general election.

Organizers said Wednesday that they reached the 90,000 signature benchmark weeks ago, but kept gathering signatures.

The group needed about 122,000 signatures — approximately 10% of registered voters in the state — to suspend the law from going into effect until after the issue appears on the ballot.

The coalition fell about 5,000 signatures short of that total — a fact that served as a rallying cry for opponents of the petition drive Wednesday, including the governor, the bill's sponsor, the Nebraska Catholic Conference and Keep Kids First, the group of state senators, community leaders and business owners who led a campaign urging Nebraskans not to sign a petition.

"The union bosses running this political campaign failed to gather enough signatures to suspend this great program," Pillen, the Republican governor who championed and signed LB753, said in a statement Wednesday. "We should not be fighting this fight."

Pillen also promised "the fight will not be over" if the initiative makes it onto the ballot next November.

"I will continue to make sure each student in Nebraska has the educational freedom to choose where they want to attend school," he said in the statement. "We will never give up on our kids.”

Linehan, in her own statement, echoed Pillen, casting the 117,000 signatures gathered as a failure to stop the law from going into effect.

"The teachers union and their allies want to double down on their efforts to take opportunity away from vulnerable kids, including kids from low-income families and kids trying to escape bullying, that’s a fight I’m willing to take on," she said.

"I’m proud to stand with Gov. Jim Pillen and a bipartisan super-majority of the Legislature to support parents and children desperately in need of education choice."

In a separate statement Wednesday, organizers with Keep Kids First also celebrated the 5,000 signature shortfall that will allow LB753 to take effect next year and accused Support Our Schools operatives of "blatantly and indisputably lying about the Opportunity Scholarships Act" over the past three months.

"More disturbing, they are obsessively attempting to rip opportunity away from the children and families that need it most," the statement read in part.

"We will continue fighting for children and families and look forward to lifting up the voice of the vast majority of Nebraskans who support expanding educational opportunity," the group said.

Polling conducted on behalf of OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based left-leaning think tank that poured more than $100,000 into the petition effort, indicates a majority of Nebraska voters oppose the law.

The phone survey shows 55% of Nebraska voters oppose LB753 and 47% “strongly support” repealing the law.

Rebecca Firestone, the think tank's executive director, said at Wednesday's gathering that the effort surpassed the signature qualification threshold in two-thirds of the state's 20 largest counties and two-thirds of Nebraska's 20 smallest counties.

"(That's) led me to one conclusion which is that if you want to get something done, ask a teacher," she said.

Counting begins

With the effort's petitions in hand, the Secretary of State's Office will count all valid signatures from the state's 93 counties and ensure the group collected the minimum number of signatures required — about 61,000 statewide — and number each petition page prior to sending the petitions to county officials for verification.

Counties will have about 40 days after they receive the signatures to count and verify signatures.

As Support Our Schools organizers submitted the petitions Wednesday, they described their petition drive as the successful first leg of a relay race — one that they expect to last until next November.

"This is not done," said Paul Schulte, one of the petition's three sponsors. "It's like a race. We've handed the baton. ... We've got the signatures, we have the counties. Now we're gonna move forward."

Benson, another one of the petition's sponsors, put it simply: "We're gonna vote."

Spending tops $2M

The three-month effort to gather signatures — and the dueling effort urging Nebraskans to oppose the petition by declining to sign it or, in some cases, by filing an affidavit to remove their signature after doing so — has been a costly expenditure on both sides and has been the subject of bitter dispute.

The feuding groups combined to spend more than $2 million through the end of July, according to the most recent campaign spending reports, which cover a campaign finance period that ended July 26.

As of then, Support Our Schools had raised and spent more than Keep Kids First, raising more than $1.3 million and spending more than $1.2 million in the first two months of their effort.

Keep Kids First, meanwhile, spent $582,000 opposing the signature drive over the same time period, some of which was used to employ “blockers” who shadowed the Support Our Schools petition circulators in an effort to thwart signatures and ensure gatherers were accurately representing the petition.

Earlier this month, a petition circulator in Lancaster County sought a harassment protection order against a "Decline to Sign" blocker who, he alleged, was "very aggressively yelling" at both circulators and signers outside and inside Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso in Lincoln in late July.

The incident at Meadowlark ended after the circulator called police, he said in the application for the protection order. But the same blocker approached the circulator again at a public library Aug. 3 and suggested the circulator "was going to be in trouble" for calling authorities amid their last encounter.

"I am concerned that he will do something violent to me," the circulator wrote in the court filing.

District Court Judge Jodi Nelson dismissed his petition for a protection order, finding that the allegations did not meet the definition of harassment.

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's Office said Wednesday that the office has received 172 affidavits from voters requesting their signatures be removed from the petition after signing.

That total doesn't include voters who may have submitted signature removal affidavits to their individual county's election commission.

Photos: Last day of the 108th Nebraska Legislature