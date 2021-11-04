Nebraska clergy sex abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions

“Victim #1 wrote a letter to Bishop Bruskewitz in 2001 or 2002, describing the circumstances of his abuse at the hands of Crowley. The letter was returned with no response from the diocese. In 2018, Victim #1’s family resubmitted the letter to Bishop (James) Conley. Conley sent the family a formal apology letter a few weeks later.”

Murray, who died in 2016, is accused of abusing numerous boys in the York area during the 1960s and 1970s, the report said.

“The file contains a summary of the sexual abuse of Victim #4. He was a student and in a Boy Scout troop led by Murray. He said Murray would undress completely in the presence of groups of boys. He recounted Murray would masturbate publicly and ask the boys to feel his penis.”

Another victim told investigators Murray told him not to tell anyone about what they did, because it was “between you, me, and God.”

State investigators concluded the Lincoln Diocese had received complaints about at least six of the 14 named priests but took no action to remove them from ministry, with some of them continuing to serve for years.

And in at least two cases, there were allegations church leaders tried to keep victims from reporting their abuse to law enforcement, according to the report.