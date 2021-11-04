Nebraska clergy abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions

After a three-year investigation, the state has identified 258 documented victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by 57 Catholic Church officials, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.
The victims, who reported abuse dating back decades, include 97 from the Lincoln Diocese, 158 from the Omaha Diocese and three from the Grand Island Diocese.
But because of statute of limitations laws, Peterson's office was unable to prosecute any of the abusers, he said during a press conference to release his office’s 180-page Report on Clergy Abuse.
“This extensive review has been a very difficult process. The nature of the harm caused to these young, innocent victims is indescribable,” he said. “The extent of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators and the failure of the church to safeguard so many victims is gut-wrenching.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
If convicted, Anna Idigima and George Weaver Jr. would face 10 years to life in prison. Last month, officials announced their arrests and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.
At about 5:15 a.m., rescue crews were called to the area of 48th Street and Bancroft Avenue, where a motorcyclist had crashed. The driver, whose identity hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chief Deputy Ben Houchin declined to say how or how long the aide went about delivering narcotics: "We don't want other people to learn and try to do the exact same things. They're talented enough without us helping them."
Candice Wooster, a Lincoln defense attorney, said attorneys are curious how the county attorney is deciding which cases are being dismissed. "And I think we are, as a community, trying to figure that out.”
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, meaning strong solar wind emitted from the sun will impact Earth's magnetic field, leading to the potential for the northern lights to be visible in areas much farther south than is typical.
The Bonacum Chancery, named after the first bishop of Lincoln, houses the administrative offices of the Lincoln Catholic Diocese.