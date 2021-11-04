 Skip to main content
Nebraska clergy abuse report: 258 victims, 57 predators, no prosecutions
Bonacum Chancery

The Bonacum Chancery, named after the first bishop of Lincoln, houses the administrative offices of the Lincoln Catholic Diocese.

An investigation into sexual abuse allegations in the French Catholic church found that an estimated 216,000 children were victims of abuse by clergy since 1950. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

After a three-year investigation, the state has identified 258 documented victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by 57 Catholic Church officials, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.

The victims, who reported abuse dating back decades, include 97 from the Lincoln Diocese, 158 from the Omaha Diocese and three from the Grand Island Diocese.

But because of statute of limitations laws, Peterson's office was unable to prosecute any of the abusers, he said during a press conference to release his office’s 180-page Report on Clergy Abuse.

“This extensive review has been a very difficult process. The nature of the harm caused to these young, innocent victims is indescribable,” he said. “The extent of physical and psychological harm caused by the perpetrators and the failure of the church to safeguard so many victims is gut-wrenching.”

Fifth active priest removed by Lincoln Diocese
Nebraska attorney general wants 40 years of Catholic abuse, investigation records
Catholic Church loses court fight with Nebraska attorney general, but buys the time it needed

