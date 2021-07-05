 Skip to main content
Nebraska City man dies following Thursday crash near Bennet
Nebraska City man dies following Thursday crash near Bennet

A 58-year-old Nebraska City man died Sunday from complications of injuries he suffered in a Thursday accident on Nebraska 43 between Roca and Wittstruck roads.

Roger Hoback was northbound on the highway about 11:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line and his 2015 Nissan collided head-on with a southbound semi driven by Brandon Parker, 47, of Firth, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the crash knocked the Nissan's engine out of the car's frame.

Hoback was taken by medical helicopter to Bryan West Campus with serious injuries. Parker suffered minor injuries and wasn’t hospitalized.

Both drivers were wearing seat belt, and investigators don't think alcohol was a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

